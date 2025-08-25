403
Sherlock Receives 19 Latin American SABRE Nominations
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAO PAULO-Regional network Sherlock Communications and its clients have received 19 nominations in our 2025 Latin American SABRE Awards, more than clients from any other agency.
Sherlock finished ahead of Burson Group, with nine nominations for Burson branded agencies and six more for its Jeffrey Group subsidiary; The Weber Shandwick Collective, with 11 nominations (including the firm's Weber Shandwick Extend affiliate in Colombia)l and Edelman with 10.
Other firms with multiple finalists include Latin American networks Agora and MGC Global Group (nine shortlisted campaigns each); Omnicom-owned Porter Novelli (eight); and Mexican firm Zimat Consultores (six).
“An exceptional competition saw a record number of entries from a record number of firms, as both local Latin American firms and global network continue to demonstrate the kind of strategic insight, creative execution, and measurable impact that deserves recognition on the global stage,” says Paul Holmes, founder of PRovoke Media and chair of this year's SABRE jury .
“The best work took advantage of all the tools in the modern public relations toolkit, from content creation across multiple platforms to artificial intelligence. And the best of the best had real-world impact, changing attitudes, behaviors, and even laws.”
The winners of the Gold and Diamond SABRE Awards-as well as our Platinum SABRE Award for Best in Show, will be announced at our annual Latin American SABRE Awards dinner, which will be held in Sao Paulo on September 16, in partnership with Brazilian trade association ABRACOM. Tickets for the dinner, and accompanying Latin American Summit, are available now.
A complete list of the finalists can be found here .
