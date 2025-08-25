Scorpio Gold Drills 1.24 Grams Per Tonne Gold Over 92.81 Metres At The Manhattan District, Nevada
|Drill Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Intercept1 (m)
|Gold (g/t)
|ETW2 (m)
|25MN-011
|39.62
|47.24
|7.62
|0.54
|3.43
|
|59.13
|151.94
|92.81
|1.24
|41.77
|including
|74.68
|77.72
|3.05
|19.01
|1.37
|including
|85.34
|88.39
|3.05
|2.81
|1.37
|including
|123.75
|125.27
|1.52
|6.42
|0.68
|
|168.40
|180.29
|11.89
|1.79
|5.35
|including
|169.93
|173.89
|3.96
|4.06
|1.78
|
|194.46
|202.08
|7.62
|0.41
|3.43
|
|290.78
|299.16
|8.38
|1.22
|3.77
|
|303.73
|328.88
|25.15
|1.50
|11.32
|including
|306.17
|315.77
|9.60
|3.62
|4.32
|
|338.02
|349.83
|11.81
|0.12
|5.31
|
|354.79
|359.21
|4.42
|0.33
|1.99
|25MN-012
|18.90
|24.99
|6.10
|0.24
|5.49
|
|49.23
|56.69
|7.47
|0.11
|6.72
|
|99.97
|109.12
|9.14
|0.36
|8.23
|
|145.39
|150.88
|5.49
|0.16
|4.94
|
|252.07
|257.07
|5.00
|0.13
|4.50
|
|345.03
|350.82
|5.79
|0.18
|5.21
|1 Intervals contain no more than 3 continuous metres grading less than 0.1 g/t gold.
|2 "ETW" is "estimated true width" is based on drill hole geometry and geological interpretations.
Table 1: Manhattan District gold assay highlights from 2025 drilling campaign.
QA/QC
HQ sized diamond drill core samples were cut in halves, then bagged and secured with security tags to ensure integrity during transportation to the Reno, NV, Paragon Geochemical facility for preparation. For quality assurance (" QA "), unmarked coarse blanks, unmarked certified reference materials, and requested laboratory duplicates were inserted into the sampling sequence. QA samples were systematically inserted into each batch of samples, amounting to approximately 8% of the run of samples. Samples were analyzed for gold using method PA-AU02 (~500 g), a two-cycle PhotonAssayTM analysis of crushed material (70% passing 2 mm). All Paragon Geochemical facilities comply with ISO 17025:2017.
About the Manhattan District
Manhattan lies in the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada, USA, is road accessible, and is located approximately 20 kilometres south of the active Round Mountain Gold Mine, which has produced greater than 15 million ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au"). For the first time in history, the Company has amalgamated the district's past-producing mines under one entity, which has valuable permitting and water rights. Manhattan has historically produced approximately 700,000 oz Au from high grade placer and lode operations from the late 1890's to as recently as the mid-2000's. Manhattan is interpreted as a low sulfidation epithermal Au rich deposit, which sits adjacent to the Tertiary aged Manhattan caldera in the Southern Toquima Range of Nevada.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Thomas Poitras, P. Geo., Chief Geologist of Scorpio Gold, a "Qualified Person", as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Verification included review of laboratory certificates, review of field logs and chain-of-custody records, inspection of blank/standard/duplicate performance, and review of collar and down-hole survey data. No limitations or failures to verify were identified.
About Scorpio Gold Corp.
Scorpio Gold holds a 100% interest in the Manhattan District located in the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada, USA. Scorpio Gold's Manhattan District is ~4,780-hectares and comprises the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge Mine, with a 400 ton per day maximum capacity gravity mill, and four past-producing pits that were acquired from Kinross in 2021 (see March 25, 2021 news release). The consolidated Manhattan District presents an exciting late-stage exploration opportunity, with over 140,000 metres of historical drilling, significant resource potential, and valuable permitting and water rights.
