Russian Strikes Level Entire Street In Sumy Community

This was announced on Facebook by acting head of the Sumy City Council Artem Kobzar, who also posted a video.

"For security reasons, I did not post this video at night. This is what the attack on the Pishchanske district looks like - the street is almost completely destroyed. Unfortunately, five people were injured," Kobzar noted.

Russia carries out almost 140 strikes onregion, killing one person and injuring several

As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone attack on Sumy resulted in more than 10 strikes, setting residential buildings ablaze.

