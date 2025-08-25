Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Strikes Level Entire Street In Sumy Community

Russian Strikes Level Entire Street In Sumy Community


2025-08-25 06:07:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was announced on Faceboo by acting head of the Sumy City Council Artem Kobzar, who also posted a video.

"For security reasons, I did not post this video at night. This is what the attack on the Pishchanske district looks like - the street is almost completely destroyed. Unfortunately, five people were injured," Kobzar noted.

Read also: Russia carries out almost 140 strikes on Sumy region, killing one person and injuring several

As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone attack on Sumy resulted in more than 10 strikes, setting residential buildings ablaze.

Illustrative photo: video screenshot

