Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Airstrike Destroys Church, Dozens Of Homes In Zaporizhzhia Region

Russian Airstrike Destroys Church, Dozens Of Homes In Zaporizhzhia Region


2025-08-25 06:07:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Head of the Kushuhum community Volodymyr Sosunovskyi, according to Ukrinform.

“The church building has been smashed. Apparently, this was considered a 'military' target. A shop and houses were also damaged. In total, there were five strikes with guided aerial bombs on Kushuhum and Malokaterynivka. Around 70 houses sustained various types of destruction,” the community head said.

He added that all those affected are now receiving the necessary assistance.



 Read also: Russian strikes level entire street in Sumy community

As previously reported, over the past day the enemy carried out 500 strikes on 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

Photo: F acebook / Volodymyr Sosunovskyi

MENAFN25082025000193011044ID1109970864

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search