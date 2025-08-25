Russian Airstrike Destroys Church, Dozens Of Homes In Zaporizhzhia Region
“The church building has been smashed. Apparently, this was considered a 'military' target. A shop and houses were also damaged. In total, there were five strikes with guided aerial bombs on Kushuhum and Malokaterynivka. Around 70 houses sustained various types of destruction,” the community head said.
He added that all those affected are now receiving the necessary assistance.
Read also: Russian strikes level entire street in Sumy community
As previously reported, over the past day the enemy carried out 500 strikes on 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.
Photo: F acebook / Volodymyr Sosunovskyi
