Ukrainian Fintech Startup Rolls Out Mobile Neobank In Uzbekistan
The service allows users to manage financial operations entirely through a mobile app, without visiting branches.
Tezbank declares it operates without physical offices, enabling the company to focus resources on technology development and customer support rather than on maintaining staff and branch infrastructure. Customers can pre-order Tezbank cards online and receive them either at Hamkorbank branches or via free home delivery once the app is active.
Uzbekistan is the fifth market for Fintech Farm, which already operates mobile neobanks in Azerbaijan (Leobank), Kyrgyzstan (Simbank), India (Roarbank), and Vietnam (Liobank).
