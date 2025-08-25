President Of Kyrgyzstan Appoints New Acting Labor Minister
The appointment follows the resignation of Ravshanbek Sabirov, who left the position to take up another role.
Sagynbaev's candidacy will be submitted to the Jogorku Kenesh, Kyrgyzstan's parliament, for approval for the permanent ministerial position.
In separate decrees, Zhaparov also appointed Ravshanbek Sabirov as Director of the National Investment Agency under the President, and Farhat Iminov as Head of the Secretariat of the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment