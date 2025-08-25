Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Of Kyrgyzstan Appoints New Acting Labor Minister

President Of Kyrgyzstan Appoints New Acting Labor Minister


2025-08-25 06:07:40
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 25. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has appointed Kanat Sagynbaev as acting Minister of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the president's administration.

The appointment follows the resignation of Ravshanbek Sabirov, who left the position to take up another role.

Sagynbaev's candidacy will be submitted to the Jogorku Kenesh, Kyrgyzstan's parliament, for approval for the permanent ministerial position.

In separate decrees, Zhaparov also appointed Ravshanbek Sabirov as Director of the National Investment Agency under the President, and Farhat Iminov as Head of the Secretariat of the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies.

MENAFN25082025000187011040ID1109970859

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search