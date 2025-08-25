MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 24, 2025 9:30 am - Following the success of Graham Hancock's hit Netflix show "Ancient Apocalypse", comes the world's first docuseries to expose the world of dangerous, exclusive knowledge and frightening ideas! The Forbidden Book Club is out now.

Graham Hancock's shocking new series exposes the world's most dangerous books. It features diverse topics from the end of the world, the Bible's magic mushroom cults, the nuclear bomb hoax, and the alien origins of human DNA. Hancock says“Each episode delves into forbidden material, unearthing the unexplained, the unknown and the unthinkable. It's a must watch.”

Best selling author and investigative journalist Graham Hancock, known for his groundbreaking works such as Fingerprints of the Gods, and the hit Netflix series Ancient Apocalypse, one of the streaming giant's most popular programmes. Hancock is executive producer for the captivating new video series The Forbidden Book Club. Written and presented by Australian underground electronic musician and fringe literature expert David Thrussell, the series delves into rare, suppressed, and forbidden books that reveal shocking ideas about history, science, and human existence.

This fascinating series unearths the unexplained, the unknown and unthinkable! Australian presenter David Thrussell says,“Ever since I was a kid, I've had an obsession with the outer limits of human knowledge. That dark territory that you are not supposed to explore, the forbidden zone of ideas. If it is 'off-limits'...I want to know it.”

"Graham Hancock's involvement brings unparalleled depth to this exploration of ideas that mainstream history and science often ignore," said David Thrussell, presenter and a renowned collector of esoteric literature. "These books aren't just forgotten-they're forbidden for a reason. They force us to question everything we think we know.”

The Forbidden Book Club invites viewers into a world of dangerous, exclusive knowledge and frightening concepts, unearthing the unexplained, the unknown, and the unthinkable. The banned, censored, suppressed and forgotten words of heretics, eccentrics and visionaries are all featured in the shocking new series.

Each episode examines a book that has been banned, buried, or marginalized, offering fresh perspectives on cataclysmic events, ancient cults, global hoaxes, and extraterrestrial origins of life.

The five-episode series includes:

Episode 1: 'The Adam & Eve Story' by Chan Thomas – Classified by the CIA in the 1960s, this rare book details Earth's cataclysmic history, including massive earthquakes, devastating floods, and a potential impending doomsday. Thomas, a scientist involved in secret U.S. government research on anti-gravity and UFOs, presents evidence of recurring global catastrophes.

Episode 2: 'The Sacred Mushroom & The Cross' by John M. Allegro – A scandalous work by a Dead Sea Scrolls translator, out of print for nearly 40 years, proposing that Christianity originated from ancient Middle Eastern fertility cults using magic mushrooms. The Bible, Allegro argues, is a coded "cookbook" for hallucinogenic rituals hidden from Roman authorities.

Episode 3: 'Death Object: Exploding The Nuclear Weapons Hoax' by Akio Nakatani – This provocative book challenges the Cold War narrative of nuclear annihilation, claiming atomic bombs are a myth. Nakatani points to the thriving cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki as proof, questioning nuclear physics, media propaganda, and human psychology.

Episode 4: 'The Final Secret Of Pearl Harbor' by Rear Admiral Robert A. Theobald – Endorsed by top U.S. admirals but suppressed for decades, this insider account alleges President Roosevelt deliberately provoked and allowed the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack to draw America into World War II, using cracked Japanese codes and economic pressures as bait.

Episode 5: 'Life Itself: Its Origin And Nature' by Francis Crick – The Nobel Prize-winning co-discoverer of DNA's structure posits that life's complexity on Earth can only be explained by extraterrestrial seeding from an advanced alien civilization. Out of print for decades, the book includes rumors of Crick's LSD use during his discoveries.

