Stellantis India And Muskaan Foundation Launch Multi-City Road Safety Campaign Targeting India's Most High-Risk Urban Corridors
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, 25th August 2025: Stellantis India, in collaboration with the Muskaan Foundation for Road Safety, launched Safe Journey in Chennai as part of a multi-city road safety awareness campaign. The initiative underscores Stellantis India's commitment to building safer mobility ecosystems by focusing on vulnerable road users through experiential learning and youth-led community outreach. In Chennai, the campaign is further strengthened by the support of India Vision Institute, a strategic local partner facilitating stakeholder engagement and ensuring effective on-ground execution.
The program officially commenced with a Road Safety Orientation session at The Government Arts College, with participation from students, teachers, and institutional representatives. This will be followed by the scheduled activities to be replicated across other prominent institutions in Chennai, including Presidency College, Government Arts College for Men (Nandanam), Dr. Ambedkar Government Arts and Science College (Vyasarpadi), Government Arts College (R.K. Nagar), and Queen Mary's College in the coming weeks.
Chennai, with 3,452 accidents and 507 road deaths in 2022, ranks among India's highest-fatality cities. The city's complex traffic dynamics, combined with low exposure to structured road safety content in schools and colleges, create a critical need for behavior-focused interventions among youth and communities.
"At Stellantis, safety and education are key to shaping the future of mobility. Through the Safe Journey campaign, we are equipping Chennai's youth to not only stay safe themselves but to become advocates for safer roads within their communities. This initiative reflects our long-term commitment to building responsible mobility cultures across India. We are proud to partner with the Muskaan Foundation, whose expertise and grassroots engagement are critical to driving real change on the ground, said Mr. Shailesh Hazela, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis India.
In Chennai, Six large-format workshops will be conducted in educational institutions, reaching 1200 students with engaging sessions that use multimedia content, real-world case studies, and scenario-based learning to make road safety practical and relatable.
To ensure continued engagement, Road Safety Clubs will be formed in participating colleges and schools. These clubs will serve as hubs for student-led initiatives, with volunteers leading outreach campaigns in collaboration with traffic police and local NGOs. Activities will include on-road safety drives at busy junctions, awareness sessions in community spaces, and creative messaging campaigns-reaching thousands of local residents and commuters.
Neha Khullar Director Projects , Muskaan Foundation for road safety added, "This campaign is about creating informed, responsible road users from a young age. By engaging students not just as participants but as leaders in the community, we are creating a ripple effect of awareness and action. We are grateful to Stellantis India for bringing this critical initiative to Chennai."
By embedding road safety in interactive learning and peer-led outreach, Safe Journey in Chennai provides a scalable model for long-term behavioural change. Stellantis India and Muskaan Foundation are committed to ensuring road safety begins with youth-and radiates across communities.
The initiative's impact will be tracked through pre- and post-program surveys, student and teacher feedback, and active monitoring by Muskaan's local field team. It is expected to directly benefit more than 11,000 students and 1,000 teachers, with an extended reach of over 20,000 family and community members across the implementing cities.
