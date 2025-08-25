403
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Uruguay On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable to the President of Uruguay Yamandu Orsi, congratulating him on his country's national day.
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal wished President Orsi welfare and good health and further progress and development to Uruguay. (end)
