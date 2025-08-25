Home Telecom Brings Smarttown Community Wi-Fi To Berkeley High School Athletic Fields -- Just In Time For Football Season!

The timing could not be better - the SmartTown Wi-Fi launch will coincide with the Berkeley Stags' first home Varsity Football game of the season against the Winter Park Wildcats at Moody Field on Friday, August 29.

"We're thrilled to partner with Home Telecom to bring SmartTown Wi-Fi to our athletic facilities," said Principal Heather Ducker of Berkeley High School. "This upgrade means our students, families, and guests can stay connected while enjoying athletic events. It is a great step forward in enhancing the experience for everyone who supports Berkeley High - both on and off the field."

"This is a game-changer for Berkeley High School fans," said Gina Shuler, vice president of Marketing at Home Telecom. "For the first time, Stag supporters and visitors will enjoy free, fast, and secure Wi-Fi at Moody Field and surrounding athletic fields.

"Whether you are streaming highlights, sharing photos, or checking scores, SmartTown Wi-Fi will keep you connected."

SmartTown Wi-Fi is designed to deliver a seamless experience. Home Telecom customers will automatically connect when entering the athletic fields, while visitors can easily join the SmartTown Visitor network while on-site.

This launch follows successful rollouts in Nexton and Main Street Moncks Corner, where residents quickly embraced enhanced connectivity. SmartTown is not just free Wi-Fi - it is community Wi-Fi done right, offering superior speed, reliability, and security, including protection against hacks, viruses, and other online threats.

Already a Home Telecom customer? Home Telecom has emailed you with onboarding instructions to ensure a smooth connection.

New to SmartTown?

Visit and click "Get Started" to learn how to connect.

About Home Telecom

Home Telecom is an innovative communications provider with a history that spans more than 120 years headquartered in Moncks Corner, SC. Home Telecom provides multi-gig internet, app-based video, next generation security services, home automation, and voice over IP telephone services to residents and businesses in Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester Counties of South Carolina. They utilize a variety of state-of-the-art technologies, most notably FTTP technology, making them a leader in providing the fastest broadband internet services in the state. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Home Telecom