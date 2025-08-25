Indonesia Animal Feed Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Industry Outlook And Analysis Report 2025-2033
The Indonesia animal feed market size reached USD 8.7 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.5 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.15% during 2025–2033. The market is being driven by increasing livestock and aquaculture production, rising demand for protein-rich animal products, technological advancements in feed formulation, and growing awareness of animal nutrition and health.
Key Highlights
Market size (2024): USD 8.7 Billion
Forecast (2033): USD 12.5 Billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 4.15%
Rising demand for poultry, swine, ruminants, and aquaculture feed
Growing adoption of formulated feed for improved animal health and productivity
Increasing use of feed additives, vitamins, and enzymes to optimize nutrition
Key companies operating in the Indonesia animal feed market include Charoen Pokphand Group, Japfa Ltd., PT Malindo Feedmill Tbk, PT Sierad Produce Tbk, PT Feedmill Indonesia, and local feed manufacturers expanding production capacities
How Is AI Transforming the Animal Feed Market in Indonesia?
AI adoption in animal feed production and distribution is enabling:
Optimized feed formulations based on animal type, growth stage, and nutritional requirements
Predictive demand forecasting and inventory management for feed manufacturers and distributors
Monitoring animal health and feed efficiency through IoT and AI-driven analytics
Enhanced supply chain efficiency and reduced wastage in feed production and delivery
Key Market Trends and Drivers
Rising Livestock & Aquaculture Production: Expanding poultry, swine, ruminants, and aquaculture industries boost feed demand.
Farmers increasingly rely on nutritionally optimized feed for higher productivity. Technological Advancements in Feed Formulation: Enhanced feed quality and performance with additives, vitamins, enzymes, and amino acids.
Innovations improve animal health, growth, and feed conversion efficiency. Increasing Protein Demand: Growing consumption of meat, dairy, and seafood drives demand for high-quality feed.
Producers focus on sustainable and efficient feed solutions to meet consumer needs. Awareness of Animal Health: Farmers and companies adopt fortified feed for disease prevention and optimal nutrition.
Veterinary guidance and best practices support adoption of specialized feed. Feed Ingredient Diversification: Use of cereals, oilseed meal, fish meal, and other ingredients to improve feed efficiency.
Customized blends cater to species-specific nutritional requirements and growth stages.
Market Segmentation
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
By Animal Type:
Swine: Starter, Finisher, Grower
Ruminants: Calves, Dairy Cattle, Beef Cattle, Others
Poultry: Broilers, Layers, Turkeys, Others
Aquaculture: Carps, Crustaceans, Mackeral, Milkfish, Mollusks, Salmon, Others
Others
By Form:
Pellets
Crumbles
Mash
Others
By Ingredient:
-
Cereals
Oilseed Meal
Molasses
Fish Oil and Fish Meal
Additives
Antibiotics
Vitamins
Antioxidants
Amino Acids
Feed Enzymes
Feed Acidifiers
Others
Latest Developments in the Industry
-
Feed manufacturers are introducing fortified and species-specific feed formulations to improve animal growth and health.
Adoption of AI, IoT, and digital tools is enhancing feed production efficiency and supply chain management.
Strategic partnerships between local and global companies are strengthening production capacity and market reach.
Growing focus on sustainable and environmentally friendly feed ingredients to reduce ecological impact.
