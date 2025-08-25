Vietnam Cosmetic Surgery Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Report 2025-2033
Summary
-
Market size (2024): USD 355.6 million
Forecast (2033): USD 749.7 million
CAGR (2025–2033): 8.64%
Momentum comes from higher beauty consciousness, better-trained practitioners, and the popularity of fast-recovery non-surgical procedures-plus a steady lift from medical tourism.
Non-surgical boom: Botulinum toxin and hyaluronic acid fillers keep rising thanks to lower downtime and cost.
Tourism tailwind: Vietnam's private cosmetic hospitals and clinics are increasingly favored by international patients seeking quality care at competitive prices.
Request Sample of PDF Report : https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-cosmetic-surgery-market/requestsample
Market Trends & Drivers
-
Aesthetic normalization: Shifting beauty standards and social media visibility make both surgical and non-surgical enhancements more acceptable-especially among urban millennials and Gen-Z.
Minimally invasive first: Patients prioritize fast results with minimal downtime (toxins, fillers, hair removal, non-surgical fat reduction, photo-rejuvenation).
Medical tourism synergy: Competitive pricing and improving care quality put Vietnam on the map for elective procedures, complementing broader healthcare tourism growth.
Policy modernization: Ongoing reforms in healthcare and cosmetics management signal stronger quality control, easier digital submissions, and clearer compliance-positive for reputable clinics.
Market Segmentation
Procedure Insights:
-
Surgical Procedures
-
Breast Augmentation
Liposuction
Eyelid Surgery
Abdominoplasty
Rhinoplasty
Others
-
Botulinum Toxin
Hyaluronic Acid
Hair Removal
Nonsurgical Fat Reduction
Photo Rejuvenation
Others
Gender Insights:
-
Female
Male
Age Group Insights:
-
13 To 29
30 To 54
55 and Above
End User Insights:
-
Ambulatory Surgical Facility
Hospitals and Clinics
Others
Regional Insights:
-
Northern Vietnam
Central Vietnam
Southern Vietnam
Competitive Landscape
-
Galderma S.A.
Alma Lasers Ltd.
AbbVie Inc.
Merz North America, Inc.
Cynosure LLC.
Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
Candela Corporation
Lumenis Be Ltd.
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
Evolus, Inc.
Latest News & Developments
-
Regulatory refresh (July–Aug 2025): Vietnam's Ministry of Health issued Circular No. 34/2025/TT-BYT to update cosmetic notification rules, adding digital submission and clarifying processes (effective Aug 18, 2025 ). A draft decree was also notified to the WTO, targeting stronger market surveillance and ASEAN alignment. These steps should bolster safety around cosmetic products commonly used alongside aesthetic procedures.
Medical tourism visibility (June–July 2025): National media and healthcare groups highlighted Vietnam's push to attract cross-border patients, noting a preference for cosmetic hospitals and large private centers in Ho Chi Minh City.
Healthcare reform backdrop (2024): Broader sector reforms (pharmacy and insurance laws) continue to modernize Vietnam's healthcare environment-supportive for private aesthetic care growth.
Ask Analyst Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=20160&flag=C
About Us:
IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: +1-201971-6302
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment