Vietnam Cosmetic Surgery Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Report 2025-2033

2025-08-25 06:00:25
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Vietnam's cosmetic surgery market is moving from niche to mainstream as rising incomes, expanding private clinics, and medical tourism reshape demand. Patients are opting for both surgical enhancements and quick, minimally invasive touch-ups-making Vietnam one of Southeast Asia's most exciting aesthetic hubs.

Summary

  • Market size (2024): USD 355.6 million
  • Forecast (2033): USD 749.7 million
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 8.64%
  • Momentum comes from higher beauty consciousness, better-trained practitioners, and the popularity of fast-recovery non-surgical procedures-plus a steady lift from medical tourism.
  • Non-surgical boom: Botulinum toxin and hyaluronic acid fillers keep rising thanks to lower downtime and cost.
  • Tourism tailwind: Vietnam's private cosmetic hospitals and clinics are increasingly favored by international patients seeking quality care at competitive prices.

Market Trends & Drivers

  • Aesthetic normalization: Shifting beauty standards and social media visibility make both surgical and non-surgical enhancements more acceptable-especially among urban millennials and Gen-Z.
  • Minimally invasive first: Patients prioritize fast results with minimal downtime (toxins, fillers, hair removal, non-surgical fat reduction, photo-rejuvenation).
  • Medical tourism synergy: Competitive pricing and improving care quality put Vietnam on the map for elective procedures, complementing broader healthcare tourism growth.
  • Policy modernization: Ongoing reforms in healthcare and cosmetics management signal stronger quality control, easier digital submissions, and clearer compliance-positive for reputable clinics.

Market Segmentation

Procedure Insights:

  • Surgical Procedures
    • Breast Augmentation
    • Liposuction
    • Eyelid Surgery
    • Abdominoplasty
    • Rhinoplasty
    • Others
  • Non-Surgical Procedures
    • Botulinum Toxin
    • Hyaluronic Acid
    • Hair Removal
    • Nonsurgical Fat Reduction
    • Photo Rejuvenation
    • Others

Gender Insights:

  • Female
  • Male

Age Group Insights:

  • 13 To 29
  • 30 To 54
  • 55 and Above

End User Insights:

  • Ambulatory Surgical Facility
  • Hospitals and Clinics
  • Others

Regional Insights:

  • Northern Vietnam
  • Central Vietnam
  • Southern Vietnam

Competitive Landscape

  • Galderma S.A.
  • Alma Lasers Ltd.
  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Merz North America, Inc.
  • Cynosure LLC.
  • Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Candela Corporation
  • Lumenis Be Ltd.
  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
  • Evolus, Inc.

Latest News & Developments

  • Regulatory refresh (July–Aug 2025): Vietnam's Ministry of Health issued Circular No. 34/2025/TT-BYT to update cosmetic notification rules, adding digital submission and clarifying processes (effective Aug 18, 2025 ). A draft decree was also notified to the WTO, targeting stronger market surveillance and ASEAN alignment. These steps should bolster safety around cosmetic products commonly used alongside aesthetic procedures.
  • Medical tourism visibility (June–July 2025): National media and healthcare groups highlighted Vietnam's push to attract cross-border patients, noting a preference for cosmetic hospitals and large private centers in Ho Chi Minh City.
  • Healthcare reform backdrop (2024): Broader sector reforms (pharmacy and insurance laws) continue to modernize Vietnam's healthcare environment-supportive for private aesthetic care growth.

