Kwazulu-Natal Education Condemns School Violence

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education is deeply disturbed by two violent incidents that took place on Friday, 22 August 2025 one at Trenance Park Secondary School under the Pinetown District and a second incident involving a mass brawl of school learners from Esther Payne Smith Secondary School in Northdale Circuit, uMgungundlovu District.

The first incident involves an altercation of a 17-year-old Grade 10 learner outside the school during school hours, was stabbed in the neck with a kitchen knife by two grade 8 learners.

The learner received immediate medical attention, he yesterday underwent surgery, and is currently recovering in hospital.

As a department, "We are relieved to report that his condition is stable, and we remain hopeful for his full recovery," said KZN MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka.

Two Grade 8 learners were swiftly apprehended by the security company that responded first to the call by the school and were handed over to the South African Police Services .

The Department takes these incidents of violence in schools extremely seriously and is working closely with the police to ensure that those responsible face the full consequences of their actions.

“The safety and well-being of our learners remains our top priority. The Department will continue to monitor the learner's recovery while ensuring he receives academic support. We extend our sincere appreciation to the Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), the medical team for their swift intervention, and the teachers of Trenance Park Secondary School for their dedication and support during this difficult time” said KZN MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka.

The second incident involves two learners from Esther Payne Smith Secondary School in Northdale Circuit being injured in a massive brawl.

Multiple Mi7 teams were immediately dispatched to Bombay Road, joined by other private security providers. Upon arrival, Mi7 officers found two learners (aged 15 & 17) who had sustained lacerations to their head and legs.

The victims received on-site treatment from Mi7 before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care. Another security company had already apprehended a pupil believed to be responsible for the attack.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has since taken over the investigation.

"As a Department, we condemn school violence, it has no place in our learning environments and in our communities.

We wish the injured a speedy recovery," said KZN MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka.

