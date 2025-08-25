A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|93,744
|1,114,229,230
|18 August 2025
|750
|13,642.1067
|10,231,580
|19 August 2025
|725
|13,720.8000
|9,947,580
|20 August 2025
|725
|13,649.4207
|9,895,830
|21 August 2025
|675
|13,591.9259
|9,174,550
|22 August 2025
|650
|13,787.7692
|8,962,050
|Total 18-22 August 2025
|3,525
|48,211,590
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|6,800
|94,375,730
|Accumulated under the program
|97,269
|1,162,440,820
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|531,023
|6,397,279,963
|18 August 2025
|3,758
|13,752.1275
|51,680,495
|19 August 2025
|3,633
|13,847.5901
|50,308,295
|20 August 2025
|3,633
|13,771.2937
|50,031,110
|21 August 2025
|3,382
|13,696.3705
|46,321,125
|22 August 2025
|3,257
|13,890.4912
|45,241,330
|Total 18-22 August 2025
|17,663
|243,582,355
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,311
|13,790.5054
|31,869,858
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|38,532
|540,799,522
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|550,997
|6,672,732,176
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 97,269 A shares and 651,923 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.73% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 25 August, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
