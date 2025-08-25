Share Repurchase Programme: Transactions Of Week 34 2025
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|1,684,150
|585.13
|985,444,507
|18 August 2025
|25,001
|682.55
|17,064,548
|19 August 2025
|1,000
|701.57
|701,570
|20 August 2025
|18,594
|703.41
|13,079,235
|21 August 2025
|20,000
|709.32
|14,186,312
|22 August 2025
|20,000
|712.19
|14,243,734
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,768,745
|590.66
|1,044,719,906
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,768,745 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.88% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
Attachment
-
Share repurchase programme 20250825
