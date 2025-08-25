403
Türkiye Slams Oil Pipeline Funds Claims as “Completely Baseless”
(MENAFN) Türkiye's government on Friday firmly rejected widespread social media claims suggesting that $1.42 billion had gone missing from revenues linked to the Iraq-Türkiye Crude Oil Pipeline, calling the allegations “completely baseless.”
The statement came from the Center for Countering Disinformation, which posted on Turkish platform NSosyal to address rumors that Türkiye had earned $2.32 billion through the pipeline, transferred the amount to the state-run Turkish Energy Company (TEC), and subsequently lost a significant portion.
Officials clarified that the state-owned Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS) generated $1.48 billion in oil transport revenue between 2014 and 2018, and stressed that the referenced arbitration ruling made no mention of Türkiye receiving $2.32 billion.
The center emphasized that TEC is entirely state-owned, and all its financial activities are transparently documented. “Any revenue loss or disappearance is not possible,” the statement said, noting that TEC’s records are audited by the Court of Accounts and reviewed by parliament’s Committee on State Economic Enterprises.
Addressing the broader legal dispute, the center stated, "In the arbitration case, Türkiye defended its rights arising from international law, the violation claims it brought against Iraq were accepted, and it was ruled that Iraq must pay compensation to Türkiye.”
However, it also confirmed that Türkiye’s annulment appeal against the arbitration decision—particularly the portion awarding compensation to Iraq—is still under judicial review.
The denial aims to quash growing speculation online as tensions surrounding the long-disputed pipeline continue to play out in both legal and political arenas.
