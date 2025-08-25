India Aircraft MRO Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Industry Analysis 2025-2033
The India aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market reached a value of USD 3.77 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 6.87 billion by 2033 , registering a CAGR of 6.37% during 2025–2033. The market growth is driven by increasing air travel demand, expansion of airline fleets, and rising investments in aviation infrastructure.
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 3.77 billion
Forecast (2033): USD 6.87 billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 6.37%
Rising demand for scheduled and unscheduled maintenance services across passenger, cargo, and defense aircraft
Growth in narrow-body and wide-body fleets fueling component and engine MRO activities
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-aircraft-mro-market/requestsample
How AI is Transforming the Aircraft MRO Market in India
AI technologies are enhancing maintenance efficiency, reducing downtime, and optimizing operational costs:
-
Predictive maintenance using AI-driven data analytics to forecast component failures
AI-assisted scheduling and resource optimization for line and heavy maintenance
Intelligent diagnostic systems for faster fault detection in engines and airframes
Integration with IoT-enabled sensors for real-time aircraft health monitoring
Automation of repair and overhaul processes for improved precision and efficiency
Key Market Trends and Drivers
-
Air travel growth: Expansion of domestic and international passenger flights increasing maintenance demand
Fleet modernization: Growth of narrow-body, wide-body, jets, and helicopters driving MRO services
Defense modernization programs: Military aircraft requiring specialized MRO solutions
Third-party MRO adoption: Airlines outsourcing maintenance to reduce operational costs
Government support: Policies encouraging domestic MRO facilities to reduce dependence on overseas maintenance
Market Segmentation
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
-
Type Insights:
-
Maintenance
Line Maintenance
Component Maintenance
Airframe Maintenance
Engine Maintenance
Repair and Overhaul
-
Passenger
Cargo
Military and Defence
-
Wide Body
Narrow Body
Jets
Helicopters
-
Scheduled Maintenance
Unscheduled Maintenance
-
OEMs Aftermarket
Third Party Vendors
-
North India
South India
East India
West India
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Ask an analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=31467&flag=C
Latest Developments in the Industry
-
In 2025, Air India Engineering Services expanded its MRO facilities in Delhi and Mumbai to accommodate growing aircraft fleet sizes.
Lufthansa Technik partnered with domestic operators to provide AI-enabled predictive maintenance solutions for engines and airframes.
The Indian government has introduced policies supporting the development of local MRO infrastructure to reduce reliance on international service providers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment