India Aircraft MRO Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Industry Analysis 2025-2033

2025-08-25 05:45:20
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) India Aircraft MRO Market Overview
The India aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market reached a value of USD 3.77 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 6.87 billion by 2033 , registering a CAGR of 6.37% during 2025–2033. The market growth is driven by increasing air travel demand, expansion of airline fleets, and rising investments in aviation infrastructure.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 3.77 billion
  • Forecast (2033): USD 6.87 billion
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 6.37%
  • Rising demand for scheduled and unscheduled maintenance services across passenger, cargo, and defense aircraft
  • Growth in narrow-body and wide-body fleets fueling component and engine MRO activities

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-aircraft-mro-market/requestsample

How AI is Transforming the Aircraft MRO Market in India
AI technologies are enhancing maintenance efficiency, reducing downtime, and optimizing operational costs:

  • Predictive maintenance using AI-driven data analytics to forecast component failures
  • AI-assisted scheduling and resource optimization for line and heavy maintenance
  • Intelligent diagnostic systems for faster fault detection in engines and airframes
  • Integration with IoT-enabled sensors for real-time aircraft health monitoring
  • Automation of repair and overhaul processes for improved precision and efficiency

Key Market Trends and Drivers

  • Air travel growth: Expansion of domestic and international passenger flights increasing maintenance demand
  • Fleet modernization: Growth of narrow-body, wide-body, jets, and helicopters driving MRO services
  • Defense modernization programs: Military aircraft requiring specialized MRO solutions
  • Third-party MRO adoption: Airlines outsourcing maintenance to reduce operational costs
  • Government support: Policies encouraging domestic MRO facilities to reduce dependence on overseas maintenance

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

  • Type Insights:
    • Maintenance
    • Line Maintenance
    • Component Maintenance
    • Airframe Maintenance
    • Engine Maintenance
    • Repair and Overhaul
  • Industry Insights:
    • Passenger
    • Cargo
    • Military and Defence
  • Aircraft Type Insights:
    • Wide Body
    • Narrow Body
    • Jets
    • Helicopters
  • Periodicity Insights:
    • Scheduled Maintenance
    • Unscheduled Maintenance
  • Operator Insights:
    • OEMs Aftermarket
    • Third Party Vendors
  • Regional Insights:
    • North India
    • South India
    • East India
    • West India

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Ask an analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=31467&flag=C

Latest Developments in the Industry

  • In 2025, Air India Engineering Services expanded its MRO facilities in Delhi and Mumbai to accommodate growing aircraft fleet sizes.
  • Lufthansa Technik partnered with domestic operators to provide AI-enabled predictive maintenance solutions for engines and airframes.
  • The Indian government has introduced policies supporting the development of local MRO infrastructure to reduce reliance on international service providers.

