India Aircraft MRO Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Industry Analysis 2025-2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group)The India aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market reached a value ofand is expected to grow to, registering aduring 2025–2033. The market growth is driven by increasing air travel demand, expansion of airline fleets, and rising investments in aviation infrastructure.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 3.77 billion

Forecast (2033): USD 6.87 billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 6.37%

Rising demand for scheduled and unscheduled maintenance services across passenger, cargo, and defense aircraft Growth in narrow-body and wide-body fleets fueling component and engine MRO activities

How AI is Transforming the Aircraft MRO Market in India



AI technologies are enhancing maintenance efficiency, reducing downtime, and optimizing operational costs:



Predictive maintenance using AI-driven data analytics to forecast component failures

AI-assisted scheduling and resource optimization for line and heavy maintenance

Intelligent diagnostic systems for faster fault detection in engines and airframes

Integration with IoT-enabled sensors for real-time aircraft health monitoring Automation of repair and overhaul processes for improved precision and efficiency

Key Market Trends and Drivers



Air travel growth: Expansion of domestic and international passenger flights increasing maintenance demand

Fleet modernization: Growth of narrow-body, wide-body, jets, and helicopters driving MRO services

Defense modernization programs: Military aircraft requiring specialized MRO solutions

Third-party MRO adoption: Airlines outsourcing maintenance to reduce operational costs Government support: Policies encouraging domestic MRO facilities to reduce dependence on overseas maintenance

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



Type Insights:



Maintenance



Line Maintenance



Component Maintenance



Airframe Maintenance



Engine Maintenance

Repair and Overhaul

Industry Insights:



Passenger



Cargo

Military and Defence

Aircraft Type Insights:



Wide Body



Narrow Body



Jets

Helicopters

Periodicity Insights:



Scheduled Maintenance

Unscheduled Maintenance

Operator Insights:



OEMs Aftermarket

Third Party Vendors

Regional Insights:



North India



South India



East India West India

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Latest Developments in the Industry



In 2025, Air India Engineering Services expanded its MRO facilities in Delhi and Mumbai to accommodate growing aircraft fleet sizes.

Lufthansa Technik partnered with domestic operators to provide AI-enabled predictive maintenance solutions for engines and airframes. The Indian government has introduced policies supporting the development of local MRO infrastructure to reduce reliance on international service providers.