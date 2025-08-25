United States Power Electronics Market Size, Growth & Outlook 2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The United States power electronics market size reached USD 8,134.9 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 14,644.1 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.75% during 2025-2033. The market is expanding as demand increases for energy-efficient solutions, electric vehicles, and renewable energy integration. Advancements in semiconductor technology, along with strong government support for smart grid infrastructure, are accelerating growth and driving innovation across multiple industry segments.

Key Highlights

✔️ Strong demand driven by renewable energy integration and electrification trends

✔️ Rising adoption of electric vehicles boosting inverter and converter applications

✔️ Technological innovations enhancing efficiency and reducing energy losses

✔️ Expanding investments in smart grid and power infrastructure modernization

✔️ Growing role of wide bandgap semiconductors like SiC and GaN in designs

✔️ Supportive government policies accelerating clean energy and sustainability goals

How Is AI Transforming the United States Power Electronics Market?

AI is transforming the United States Power Electronics Market by enabling intelligent, energy-efficient solutions. It streamlines smart grid operations with predictive maintenance and automation while enhancing manufacturing through real-time analytics and fault detection.



Clean Energy Transition: Federal and state policies on electrification and decarbonization are accelerating demand for advanced power electronics.



Smart Infrastructure: Grid modernization and intelligent transportation investments are driving adoption of AI-enabled inverters and converters.



EV & Charging Growth: Expanding electric vehicle markets and nationwide charging networks are boosting demand for high-performance power components.



Industrial Automation: Rising automation in manufacturing and logistics is fueling integration of advanced power control systems.



Resilient Energy Systems: Increasing focus on energy resilience and backup solutions is strengthening demand for UPS and storage-integrated electronics.

Digital Twins & AI Analytics: Growing use of AI and machine learning for diagnostics and optimization is transforming power management strategies.

Key Market Trends and DriversUnited States Power Electronics Market Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Device:



Power Discrete



Diode



Transistors

Thyristor

Power Modules



Intelligent Power Module

Power Integrated Module

Power ICs



Power Management Integrated Circuit Application-Specific Integrated Circuit

Breakup by Material:



Silicon

Sapphire

Silicon Carbide

Gallium Nitride Others

Breakup by Application:



Power Management

UPS

Renewable Others

Breakup by Voltage:



Low Voltage

Medium Voltage High Voltage

Breakup by End Use Industry:



Automotive

Military and Aerospace

Energy and Power

IT and Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics Others

Breakup by Region:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

In December 2024, ABB announced the acquisition of Gamesa Electric's power electronics business from Siemens Gamesa to expand its renewable power conversion portfolio. The deal enhances ABB's capabilities in wind converters, solar inverters, and battery storage, adding 40 GW of installed serviceable capacity. It also includes 400 experienced employees and two manufacturing facilities in Spain, strengthening ABB's global renewable energy strategy and further advancing its engineering and service expertise.

Latest Development in the Industry

