United States Power Electronics Market Size, Growth & Outlook 2033
✔️ Strong demand driven by renewable energy integration and electrification trends
✔️ Rising adoption of electric vehicles boosting inverter and converter applications
✔️ Technological innovations enhancing efficiency and reducing energy losses
✔️ Expanding investments in smart grid and power infrastructure modernization
✔️ Growing role of wide bandgap semiconductors like SiC and GaN in designs
✔️ Supportive government policies accelerating clean energy and sustainability goals
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-power-electronics-market/requestsampleHow Is AI Transforming the United States Power Electronics Market?
AI is transforming the United States Power Electronics Market by enabling intelligent, energy-efficient solutions. It streamlines smart grid operations with predictive maintenance and automation while enhancing manufacturing through real-time analytics and fault detection.
-
AI is transforming the United States Power Electronics Market with energy-efficient solutions.
It streamlines smart grid operations through predictive maintenance and automation.
Enhances manufacturing with real-time analytics and fault detection.
Improves efficiency in power conversion systems like inverters and rectifiers.
Enables smarter battery management in energy storage systems.
Drives innovation in EV charging infrastructure and powertrain technologies.
Strengthens market competitiveness with product customization and supply chain optimization.
-
Clean Energy Transition: Federal and state policies on electrification and decarbonization are accelerating demand for advanced power electronics.
Smart Infrastructure: Grid modernization and intelligent transportation investments are driving adoption of AI-enabled inverters and converters.
EV & Charging Growth: Expanding electric vehicle markets and nationwide charging networks are boosting demand for high-performance power components.
Industrial Automation: Rising automation in manufacturing and logistics is fueling integration of advanced power control systems.
Resilient Energy Systems: Increasing focus on energy resilience and backup solutions is strengthening demand for UPS and storage-integrated electronics.
Digital Twins & AI Analytics: Growing use of AI and machine learning for diagnostics and optimization is transforming power management strategies.
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Device:
-
Power Discrete
-
Diode
Transistors
Thyristor
-
Intelligent Power Module
Power Integrated Module
-
Power Management Integrated Circuit
Application-Specific Integrated Circuit
Breakup by Material:
-
Silicon
Sapphire
Silicon Carbide
Gallium Nitride
Others
Breakup by Application:
-
Power Management
UPS
Renewable
Others
Breakup by Voltage:
-
Low Voltage
Medium Voltage
High Voltage
Breakup by End Use Industry:
-
Automotive
Military and Aerospace
Energy and Power
IT and Telecommunication
Consumer Electronics
Others
Breakup by Region:
-
Northeast
Midwest
South
West
-
In December 2024, ABB announced the acquisition of Gamesa Electric's power electronics business from Siemens Gamesa to expand its renewable power conversion portfolio. The deal enhances ABB's capabilities in wind converters, solar inverters, and battery storage, adding 40 GW of installed serviceable capacity. It also includes 400 experienced employees and two manufacturing facilities in Spain, strengthening ABB's global renewable energy strategy and further advancing its engineering and service expertise.
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us:
IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services.
IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91-120-433-0800
United States: +1 201971-6302
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment