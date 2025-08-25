403
Ukraine Warns Belarus Ahead of Joint Military Drills
(MENAFN) Ukraine has issued a firm warning to Belarus, urging it to steer clear of the Ukrainian border during its upcoming joint military exercises with Russia.
These maneuvers, known as ‘Zapad-2025,’ are scheduled to take place in Belarus from September 12 to 16.
Belarus had previously allowed Russian troops to utilize its territory when the conflict with Ukraine intensified in February 2022.
Since then, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has consistently claimed that Minsk harbors no aggressive intentions toward Kiev, insisting that military action would only be taken if Belarus were directly threatened.
In an official announcement on Friday, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Belarus of assisting Moscow and delivered a stern warning.
“We warn Minsk against reckless provocations and urge it to remain prudent, refrain from approaching the borders, and avoid provoking Ukraine’s Defense Forces,”
declared Kiev’s Foreign Ministry.
This year’s drills are set to involve a range of operations, including anti-sabotage tactics, the use of unmanned aerial systems, scenarios involving electronic disruption, and coordinated attacks.
Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin also revealed that the exercises would showcase Russia’s Oreshnik intermediate-range hypersonic missile.
This missile was first deployed in combat in November 2024 during an attack on Ukraine’s Yuzhmash complex in Dnepr. Russian authorities have likened its conventional impact to the force of a “low-yield nuclear strike.”
