Five Gamblers Apprehended In Delhi, Stake Money Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Intensifying its crackdown on illegal gambling and criminal activities, the Delhi Police on Monday apprehended five gamblers in the city and seized stake money of Rs 39,500 from their possession.

All five apprehended gamblers are city residents and were using gambling as their source of income.

The rounding up of gamblers on the ground comes close on the heels of the Central government crackdown on online betting and gambling in the digital world. Both Houses of Parliament recently passed legislation on online gaming, banning all forms of digital betting and gambling, including fantasy sports, poker, rummy online lotteries and also prohibiting related advertisements and financial transactions.

The gamblers were arrested by the Madhu Vihar police station team, who acted on a tip-off and took five gamblers into custody after catching them red-handed.

The five accused were identified as Dilshad (29 years), Dayal Chand Pujari (44 years), Irsha Ali, Sikandar Kumar (25 years) and Chatur Singh (29 years).

Out of these five, Irshad Ali has been a habitual offender and previously involved in a dacoity case in 2022, while Dayal Chand and Chatur Singh were previously involved in multiple cases of gambling.

The police team raided a group of individuals engaged in illegal gambling at Children Park, near Mangalam Red Light, I.P. Extension.

The team reached the location and found five individuals engaged in gambling with playing cards with cash. The suspects attempted to flee and destroy evidence by discarding playing cards and currency, but the police caught them on the spot and also recovered incriminating materials from them, including playing cards and a significant amount of cash.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that they indulged in gambling to earn quick and easy money. Most of them were unemployed or irregularly employed and hence resorted to gambling as a source of income.