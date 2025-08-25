403
Silah Gulf Wins Prestigious Process Excellence Award At The 17Th Edition Shared Services Summit & Awards 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) August 20, 2025 – Silah Gulf has been honored with the Process Excellence Award at the 17th
Edition Shared Services Summit & Awards 2025 held in India. This recognition highlights Silah's
commitment to driving operational efficiency, innovation, and delivering measurable business
value through its advanced shared services and customer experience solutions.
The Process Excellence Award celebrates organizations that have successfully transformed their
business operations through streamlined processes, automation, and best-in-class execution,
setting new benchmarks for the industry. “We are proud to receive this recognition on such a distinguished platform,” said Feras Ahmed,
CEO of Silah Gulf.“At Silah, our focus has always been on embedding innovation into every
layer of our services. This award reflects the dedication of our team, the trust of our partners,
and our continuous drive to deliver excellence in every customer and business interaction.” The summit brought together global leaders in shared services and transformation, highlighting
trends in digital innovation, automation, and operational excellence. Silah's achievement
reinforces its position as a regional leader in customer experience and process optimization,
empowering businesses to thrive in a competitive digital-first marketplace. END About Silah Gulf Silah Gulf is a leading customer experience solutions provider in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait,
and the GCC. With over 15 years of experience and 80+ successful projects, they specialize in
contact center outsourcing, CX consultancy, and advanced technology solutions. Owned by
Mumtalakat, Bahrain's Sovereign Wealth Fund, and powered by 900+ professionals, Silah
manages over 50 million interactions annually in 20+ languages.
