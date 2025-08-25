India Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth And Forecast Report 2025-2033
Key Highlights:
. 2024 Market Size: USD 10.57 Billion
. 2033 Forecast Size: USD 25.33 Billion
. CAGR (2025–2033): 10.20%
. Strong demand from the F&B, healthcare, and cosmetics industries
. Increasing focus on recyclable and eco-friendly rigid plastics
. Urbanization and lifestyle changes boosting packaged goods consumption
. Growing adoption of advanced molding technologies for efficient production
How Is AI Transforming the Market?
AI is reshaping India's rigid plastic packaging market by enabling smart design, production optimization, and sustainable practices. AI-powered predictive analytics help manufacturers improve material utilization, reduce waste, and enhance operational efficiency. Computer vision systems ensure real-time quality control during molding and filling processes, minimizing defects. In addition, AI-driven simulations allow packaging companies to design lighter yet stronger structures, balancing durability with sustainability. By optimizing logistics and demand forecasting, AI is also streamlining supply chains, ensuring timely delivery and cost efficiency across industries.
Key Market Trends and Drivers:
. Rising demand for packaged food, beverages, and ready-to-eat products
. Shift toward recyclable and lightweight rigid plastics to meet sustainability goals
. Growing pharmaceutical and healthcare packaging needs
. Expansion of e-commerce fueling demand for protective and durable packaging
. Increased adoption of blow molding and injection molding technologies
Market Segmentation:
By Raw Material:
. Polyethylene (PE)
. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
. Polypropylene (PP)
. Polystyrene (PS)
. Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)
. Others
By Production Method:
. Blow Molding
. Injection Molding
. Rotomolding
. Others
By End User:
. Food and Beverages
. Industrial
. Healthcare
. Cosmetics and Toiletries
. Others
By Region:
. North India
. South India
. East India
. West India
Latest Developments:
. November 2024: PAG, an Asia-focused private equity firm, announced a $1 billion acquisition of Manjushree Technopack Ltd., India's largest rigid plastic packaging company. The deal marks Advent International's exit and highlights strong private equity interest in India's packaging industry.
. April 2024: Manjushree Technopack Ltd. signed definitive agreements to acquire Oricon Enterprises' plastics packaging business for ₹520 crore. The acquisition doubles its market share in caps and closures, with a 15 billion-piece capacity, and expands its footprint in preforms, strengthening its leadership in the rigid plastic packaging sector.
