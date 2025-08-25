UK Ice Cream Market To Scoop USD 3 Billion By 2033, Growing At 5.2% CAGR
Key Highlights
. Market size (2024): USD 1.8 billion
. Forecast (2033): USD 3.0 billion
. CAGR (2025–2033): 5.2%
. Growing demand for dairy-free and plant-based ice cream alternatives
. Expansion of e-commerce platforms and quick commerce for frozen dessert delivery
. Increased innovation in flavors and functional ingredients (e.g., protein-rich and low-sugar options)
. Key companies operating in the UK ice cream market include Unilever PLC (Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Cornetto), Froneri Ltd., Mars Inc., Häagen-Dazs (General Mills), Kelly's of Cornwall, Jude's Ice Cream, Mackie's of Scotland, Little Moons, Oppo Brothers, and The Ice Cream Farm.
How Is the UK Ice Cream Market Evolving?
The UK ice cream market is undergoing a transformation driven by:
. Health and wellness trends fostering low-calorie and sugar-free product development
. Rising popularity of plant-based and vegan ice creams
. Growth of artisanal and locally sourced ice cream brands catering to premium consumers
. Technological advancements in cold-chain logistics supporting e-commerce growth
. Seasonal and experiential marketing campaigns boosting consumer engagement
Key Market Trends and Drivers
. Premiumization: Increasing demand for gourmet and artisanal ice creams
. Functional Ice Cream: Enrichment with protein, probiotics, and other functional ingredients
. Plant-Based Trend: Surge in dairy-free options targeting vegan and lactose-intolerant consumers
. E-commerce Acceleration: Online grocery and quick delivery platforms driving at-home consumption
. Innovative Packaging: Sustainable and convenient packaging solutions gaining popularity
UK Ice Cream Market Segmentation
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Analysis by Flavor:
-
Chocolate
Fruit
Vanilla
Others
Analysis by Category:
-
Impulse Ice Cream
Take-Home Ice Cream
Artisanal Ice Cream
Analysis by Product:
-
Cup
Stick
Cone
Brick
Tub
Others
Analysis by Distribution Channel:
-
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Ice Cream Parlours
Online Stores
Others
Regional Analysis:
-
London
South East
North West
East of England
South West
Scotland
West Midlands
Yorkshire and The Humber
East Midlands
Others
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Latest Developments in the Industry
. Leading brands like Magnum and Ben & Jerry's continue to launch plant-based variants
. Premium ice cream startups are gaining traction with unique flavors and sustainable sourcing
. Partnerships with quick commerce apps for express ice cream delivery have surged post-pandemic
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
