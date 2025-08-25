UK Ice Cream Market To Scoop USD 3 Billion By 2033, Growing At 5.2% CAGR

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The UK ice cream market was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2033. The market growth is driven by rising consumer demand for premium and innovative flavors, increasing adoption of plant-based and low-calorie ice cream products, and the expansion of retail and online distribution channels. Additionally, seasonal promotions, product personalization, and the influence of social media marketing are further fueling market growth.

Key Highlights

. Market size (2024): USD 1.8 billion

. Forecast (2033): USD 3.0 billion

. CAGR (2025–2033): 5.2%

. Growing demand for dairy-free and plant-based ice cream alternatives

. Expansion of e-commerce platforms and quick commerce for frozen dessert delivery

. Increased innovation in flavors and functional ingredients (e.g., protein-rich and low-sugar options)

. Key companies operating in the UK ice cream market include Unilever PLC (Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Cornetto), Froneri Ltd., Mars Inc., Häagen-Dazs (General Mills), Kelly's of Cornwall, Jude's Ice Cream, Mackie's of Scotland, Little Moons, Oppo Brothers, and The Ice Cream Farm.

How Is the UK Ice Cream Market Evolving?

The UK ice cream market is undergoing a transformation driven by:

. Health and wellness trends fostering low-calorie and sugar-free product development

. Rising popularity of plant-based and vegan ice creams

. Growth of artisanal and locally sourced ice cream brands catering to premium consumers

. Technological advancements in cold-chain logistics supporting e-commerce growth

. Seasonal and experiential marketing campaigns boosting consumer engagement

Key Market Trends and Drivers

. Premiumization: Increasing demand for gourmet and artisanal ice creams

. Functional Ice Cream: Enrichment with protein, probiotics, and other functional ingredients

. Plant-Based Trend: Surge in dairy-free options targeting vegan and lactose-intolerant consumers

. E-commerce Acceleration: Online grocery and quick delivery platforms driving at-home consumption

. Innovative Packaging: Sustainable and convenient packaging solutions gaining popularity

UK Ice Cream Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Analysis by Flavor:



Chocolate

Fruit

Vanilla Others

Analysis by Category:



Impulse Ice Cream

Take-Home Ice Cream Artisanal Ice Cream

Analysis by Product:



Cup

Stick

Cone

Brick

Tub Others

Analysis by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Ice Cream Parlours

Online Stores Others

Regional Analysis:



London

South East

North West

East of England

South West

Scotland

West Midlands

Yorkshire and The Humber

East Midlands Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Latest Developments in the Industry

. Leading brands like Magnum and Ben & Jerry's continue to launch plant-based variants

. Premium ice cream startups are gaining traction with unique flavors and sustainable sourcing

. Partnerships with quick commerce apps for express ice cream delivery have surged post-pandemic

