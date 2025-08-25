403
Lavrov Asserts Zelensky Can’t Ink Peace Deal
(MENAFN) In a recent interview with a news agency, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed that Moscow remains open to discussions with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, recognizing him as the “de facto head of the regime” in Kiev.
However, Lavrov emphasized that any formal agreements stemming from such talks would require endorsement by a legitimate Ukrainian representative.
Lavrov, speaking in a rare televised appearance aired on Sunday, did not entirely dismiss the idea of direct dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky.
He noted that such a high-level meeting could occur “provided this meeting is really going to decide something.”
Nevertheless, Lavrov underlined that the essential preparations for meaningful negotiations have not yet been established.
While acknowledging Zelensky’s current role, Lavrov raised concerns about the legality of any accords signed by him. He underscored the importance of ensuring that any individual representing Ukraine in official agreements must be universally recognized as legitimate.
“We would need a very clear understanding by everybody that the person who is signing is legitimate,” Lavrov stated, highlighting the seriousness of the issue.
Zelensky’s presidential term expired over a year ago, and he has declined to organize new elections, citing the ongoing imposition of martial law. As a result, Russia has declared him “illegitimate,” further complicating the potential for future diplomatic engagement.
Lavrov also cast doubt on Zelensky’s repeated appeals for a meeting with Putin, suggesting that such overtures serve more as political theater than genuine diplomacy.
He referred to Zelensky’s actions as “basically a game,” aimed at bolstering his questionable authority.
“A game he is very good [at playing] because he wants theatrics in everything he is doing. He does not care about substance,” Lavrov added.
