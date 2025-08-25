Handgun Powder Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Development Factors, Current And Future Trends Till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Handgun Powder Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Much Is The Handgun Powder Market Worth?

The scale of the handgun powder market has witnessed robust expansion in the preceding years. The market which was worth $1.65 billion in 2024, is projected to climb to $1.75 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This growth during the historical phase is mainly a result of increased procurement by law enforcement, escalation in military training endeavours, expansion of the hunting culture, greater availability of reloading gear, and a surge in consumer fascination towards sport shooting.

Anticipating robust expansion, the handgun powder market is predicted to escalate to a worth of $2.18 billion in 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Factors supporting this surge during the projected period entail a surge in civilian firearm ownership, a growing necessity for self-defense weapons, a rising interest in recreational shooting sports, heightened reloading activities among hobbyists, and emphasis on shooting accuracy and personalization. Upcoming trends for the projected period encompass progression in powder formulation for more efficient burns, integration of advanced reloading technologies, consistent grain structures facilitated by technology, improvements in environmentally friendly and minimal residual powders, and progression in packaging and storage security.

What Are The Factors Driving The Handgun Powder Market?

The uptick in the popularity of recreational shooting and hunting is predicted to boost the expansion of the handgun powder market. The activities of recreational shooting and hunting consist of sportily utilizing firearms or bows for entertainment, target exercise, or hunting wild game. The surge in these activities is fueled by a growing fondness for outdoor sports, which provide relaxation and opportunities to hone skills in a natural environment. Handgun powder forms an essential part of these activities due to its low-recoil, cost-effective, and accurate performance, making it ideal for novices and for hunting small game. For example, in August 2024, the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), a government agency in the US, reported that in 2022, around 625,000 hunters harvested close to 8.25 million mourning doves (±7%). Moreover, in 2023, the hunter population increased to approximately 1.02 million, and they harvested around 16.76 million mourning doves (±4%), which is more than twice the previous year's total count. Consequently, the burgeoning demand for recreational shooting and hunting is propelling the growth of the handgun powder market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Handgun Powder Market?

Major players in the Handgun Powder Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Nammo AS

. Eurenco

. Rheinmetall Denel Munition (Pty) Ltd.

. Shooters World

. Hodgdon Powder Company Inc.

. Norma Precision Inc.

. Natchez Shooters Supplies

. Explosia a.s.

. Nobel Sport Italia

. Alliant Powder

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Handgun Powder Sector?

Leading firms in the handgun powder market are concentrating on expanding their operations to offer innovative gunpowder that improves reliability, betters precision, and caters to an array of firearm uses for shooters. These businesses are investing in research and development to enhance the consistency of combustion, minimize muzzle flash, and guarantee a cleaner shooting session. For example, Precision Reloading, a firm based in the US, broadened its powder collection in May 2025 by integrating well-established brands like Hodgdon, Winchester, and Vihtavuori, giving the shooters additional reloading options. These cutting-edge handgun powders assure temperature balance and tailor-made pressure curves, delivering top-notch accuracy and reliable performance under diverse circumstances. The powders adhere to a variety of calibers and shooting styles by keeping steady combustion rates and pressure. This expansion enhances the customization options for those interested in precision shooting. Overall, these new additions foster ballistic accuracy and reloading flexibility.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Handgun Powder Market Share?

The handgun powder market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Smokeless Handgun Powder, Black Handgun Powder, Other Types

2) By Application: Hunting, Shooting Sports, Armed Forces, Other Applications

3) By End User: Ammunition Manufacturers, Shooting Ranges and Training Centers, Civilian Shooters, Law Enforcement Agencies

Subsegments:

1) By Smokeless Handgun Powder: Single-Base Smokeless Powder, Double-Base Smokeless Powder, Spherical (Ball) Powder, Flake Powder, Extruded (Stick) Powder

2) By Black Handgun Powder: Traditional Black Powder, Black Powder Substitute

3) By Other Types: Caseless Powder, Non-Toxic or Environmentally Friendly Powders, Specialty Match-Grade Powders

What Are The Regional Trends In The Handgun Powder Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global handgun powder market as the largest region. It's projected that Asia-Pacific would outpace other regions in terms of growth in the prediction period. The report comprehensively covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa in the handgun powder market.

