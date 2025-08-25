Handguns Market To Reach USD $5.84 Billion By 2029 At 9.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Handguns Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Big Is The Handguns Market In 2025?

In recent times, there has been a significant growth in the market size of handguns. It is projected that the market will escalate from $3.73 billion in 2024 to $4.09 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The unprecedented growth during the historical period is largely due to an increase in demand for personal safety, the growing appeal of recreational shooting activities, escalating procurement by law enforcement agencies, expanding acceptance of concealed carry permits, and a surge in the culture of gun ownership.

The market size for handguns is anticipated to experience notable expansion in the forthcoming years, with projections putting it at $5.84 billion in 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This growth during the forecast period can be credited to the escalating demand for personalized and modular handguns, the rise in e-commerce and online sales channels, increasing knowledge on home defense methodologies, a surge in interest in modifying handguns, and amplified involvement in shooting sports. Major trends expected during the forecast period encompass tracking ammunition through technology, the creation of polymer frame models, compatibility with wearable tech, integration with law enforcement systems, and advancements in trigger mechanisms.

Download a free sample of the handguns market report:



What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Handguns Market?

Expectations for the handguns market's expansion are growing due to heightened worries over personal safety. The concept of personal safety concerns encompasses anxiety or potential risk of physical or emotional harm in any given circumstance or setting. Rising crime rates fuel such concerns, escalating the fear of falling prey to theft, attacks, or other violent actions. Handguns offer a mode of self-defence, mitigating personal safety worries by providing a form of protection in perilous situations. An example is a report from September 2023 by the Bureau of Justice Statistics, a US federal agency, which indicated that in 2022, instances of reported nonfatal violent victimization rose to 9.7 per 1,000 individuals from 7.5 per 1,000 in 2021. Hence, the growing unease over personal safety is stimulating the handguns market's growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The Handguns Industry?

Major players in the Handguns Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Diamondback Firearms LLC

. Smith And Wesson Brands Inc.

. Sig Sauer Inc.

. Fabrique Nationale d'Herstal

. CZ-USA Inc.

. Heckler And Koch GmbH

. GLOCK Ges.m.b.H.

. Colt s Manufacturing Company LLC

. Fabbrica d'Armi Pietro Beretta S.p.A

. Springfield Armory Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Handguns Market In The Globe?

Prominent entities in the handguns industry are putting a priority on the creation of unique items like striker-fired semi-automatic pistols to elevate performance, safety, and end-user interaction. Striker-fired semi-automatic pistols are those that utilize a spring-loaded striker system over a conventional hammer to ignite the primer, assuring uniform trigger pull and rapid firing. For instance, in January 2024, firearms producer based in the US, Daniel Defense, Inc., unveiled the DANIEL H9 Handgun. This model merges the effortless aiming and comfort of a 1911 with the basic shooting and upkeep of a striker-fired design. The pistol's low bore axis assists in reducing recoil and muzzle rise, facilitating swifter, more precise follow-up shots. Crafted with an aircraft-grade aluminum frame, the H9 is both light and robust. It boasts completely ambidextrous controls and a customizable layout for advanced ergonomics. Moreover, this handgun is ready for optic installation and is equipped with a 1911-style straight-pull trigger that incorporates a safety blade for precise, safer usage.

What Segments Are Covered In The Handguns Market Report?

The handguns market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Revolvers, Semi-Automatic Pistols, Single-Shot Handguns, Other Types

2) By Material: Metal, Polymer, Composite Materials

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Sales, Offline Retail, Specialty Stores

4) By End-User: Defense And Homeland Security, Self-Defense, Sports, Hunting, Law Enforcement

Subsegments:

1) By Revolvers: Double-Action Revolvers, Single-Action Revolvers, Compact Revolversp, Full-Size Revolvers, Concealed Carry Revolvers

2) By Semi-Automatic Pistols: Full-Size Pistols, Compact Pistols, Subcompact Pistols, Polymer-Framed Pistols, Metal-Framed Pistols

3) By Single-Shot Handguns: Break-Action Handguns, Bolt-Action Handguns, Target Or Competition Handguns

4) By Other Types: Derringers, Machine Pistols, Pepperbox Handguns, Hybrid Or Convertible Handguns

View the full handguns market report:



Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Handguns Market By 2025?

In the Handguns Global Market Report 2025, North America led the market in 2024 and Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming period. The report includes detailed analysis of various regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Handguns Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Shooting And Gun Accessories Global Market Report 2025

report/shooting-and-gun-accessories-global-market-report

Automatic Weapons Global Market Report 2025

report/automatic-weapons-global-market-report

Small Caliber Ammunition Global Market Report 2025

report/small-caliber-ammunition-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.