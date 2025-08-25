Dimensional Metrology In Aerospace And Defense Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Dimensional Metrology In Aerospace And Defense Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Dimensional Metrology In Aerospace And Defense Market Size And Growth?

The market for dimensional metrology in aerospace and defense has experienced significant growth in the last few years. This market is projected to escalate from $1.10 billion in 2024 to $1.19 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Factors such as military modernization initiatives, enhancement in commercial aircraft production, strict regulatory and quality norms, the rise in outsourcing of aircraft parts, and the proliferation of space exploration ventures can be attributed to the growth during this historical period.

The market for dimensional metrology in aerospace and defense is projected to experience significant expansion in the coming years, reaching an estimated $1.65 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This growth during the prediction period can be attributed to an increased emphasis on lightweight and intricate components, the requirement for precise inspection in space initiatives, a rise in satellite and spacecraft development endeavors, and an augmented emphasis on digital twin and the need for effective quality control. The forecast period will witness major trends such as AI-based metrology systems, cloud-hosted metrology data analytics, 5-axis and multi-sensor CMMs, transportable coordinate measuring systems, and nano-precision metrology instruments.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Dimensional Metrology In Aerospace And Defense Market?

The uptick in investments within the defense and aerospace sectors is set to spur the development of dimensional metrology within the same market. When we talk about defense and aerospace investments, we refer to the progress, advancement, and modernization of technology, infrastructure, and systems related to applications in military and aviation. The expansion of these investments stem from the mounting need for national security and deterrence of threats, with governments worldwide dialling up their focus on military readiness in response to escalating geopolitical tension and regional conflicts. The inflow of investments within the aerospace and defense domains fuels progress in dimensional metrology, funding state-of-the-art measurement technologies and quality control systems. These are indispensable for the manufacturing of advanced, trustworthy, and high-performing military and aviation equipment. As an example, the United States Department of Defense released a report in March 2023 indicating that the fiscal year 2024 budget for the Department of Defense lands at $842 billion. This indicates a jump of $26 billion from FY 2023, and a staggering $100 billion jump from the FY 2022 allocation. As such, the rising investments in defense and aerospace are driving the expansion of dimensional metrology within the aerospace and defense market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Dimensional Metrology In Aerospace And Defense Market?

Major players in the Dimensional Metrology In Aerospace And Defense Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Sandvik AB

. Keyence Corporation

. AMETEK Inc.

. Carl Zeiss AG

. Jenoptik AG

. Mitutoyo Corporation

. Renishaw plc

. Hexagon AB

. Mahr GmbH

. The L.S. Starrett Company

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Dimensional Metrology In Aerospace And Defense Market?

Leading firms within the aerospace and defense dimensional metrology marketplace are putting their efforts behind creating novel platforms, including integrated software solutions. These advances are aimed at improving measurement precision, simplifying quality control procedures, and facilitating real-time, data-informed decisions. Such integrated software solutions in dimensional metrology encapsulate a range of functions under one digital platform, including measurement planning, data collection, examination, visualization, reporting, and asset administration. For instance, Hexagon AB, a software enterprise based in Sweden, rolled out an autonomous metrology suite in June 2025 that cuts down on coordinate measuring machine (CMM) programming duration from several days to a matter of hours. This new solution, which includes an array of unique features, is designed to modernize and optimize quality control procedures. A key element of this suite is Metrology Mentor, an application that automates CMM program creation directly from CAD and PMI data, empowering even those without expert knowledge to swiftly construct reliable inspection routines.

How Is The Dimensional Metrology In Aerospace And Defense Market Segmented?

The dimensional metrology in aerospace and defense market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM), Optical Digitizers And Scanners (ODS), Vision Measuring Machines (VMM), Form Measuring Machines (FMM), Measurement Gages (MG), Calipers And Micrometers

2) By Application: Component Inspection, Assembly Alignment, Quality Control, Reverse Engineering, Research And Development Testing

3) By End User: Aerospace Manufacturers, Defense Contractors, Aerospace Repair And Overhaul, Subcontractors

Subsegments:

1) By Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM): Bridge Coordinate Measuring Machines, Cantilever Coordinate Measuring Machines, Gantry Coordinate Measuring Machines, Horizontal Arm Coordinate Measuring Machines, Portable Coordinate Measuring Machines

2) By Optical Digitizers And Scanners (ODS): Laser Scanners, White Light Scanners, Structured Light Scanners, Photogrammetry Systems

3) By Vision Measuring Machines (VMM): Manual Vision Systems, Semi-Automated Vision Systems, Fully Automated Vision Systems

4) By Form Measuring Machines (FMM): Roundness Measuring Machines, Surface Finish Measuring Machines, Contour Measuring Machines, Cylindricity Measuring Machines

5) By Measurement Gages (MG): Plug Gages, Ring Gages, Thread Gages, Snap Gages, Bore Gages

6) By Calipers And Micrometers: Vernier Calipers, Digital Calipers, Inside Micrometers, Outside Micrometers, Depth Micrometers

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Dimensional Metrology In Aerospace And Defense Market?

In 2024, the Dimensional Metrology In Aerospace And Defense Global Market Report 2025 cited North America as the dominant region. The report also forecasts that Asia-Pacific is set to experience the most rapid growth in the coming period. The geographical areas examined in the report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

