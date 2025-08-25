PayLogic Announces the Go-Live of the Comoros's National Interoperable Payment Switch

PayLogic today announced the successful go-live of the Comoros's National Payment Switch, a major milestone in strengthening the financial infrastructure.

- Mohamed Mekouar, Executive Chairman of PayLogicCASABLANCA, MOROCCO, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PayLogic today announced the successful go-live of the National Payment Switch , a major milestone in strengthening the Comoros's financial infrastructure and promoting digital financial inclusion.The new platform establishes a unified payment system that connects commercial banks, microfinance institutions, and mobile money operators across the Union of Comoros. With the system now operational, consumers and businesses nationwide can benefit from real-time, secure, and interoperable digital transactions.Key Benefits of the National Payment Switch●Interoperability: Enables seamless transfers between banks and mobile wallets across providers.●Convenience: Expands access to financial services, including in rural areas.●Efficiency: Provides faster settlement of payments for businesses and merchants.●Innovation: Creates a shared infrastructure that financial institutions can leverage to launch new products and services.Strategic ImportanceThe go-live of the switch is part of the Financial Sector Development Support Project (PADSF), supported by the World Bank. It represents a cornerstone of Comoros' strategy to reduce reliance on cash, modernize its financial sector, and expand access to digital services, including for the Comorian diaspora.PayLogic's Expanding Footprint in AfricaWith this launch, Comoros joins a growing list of countries that have chosen PayLogic as their partner for interoperable national payment switches. These include:●Lesotho - LeSwitch, the national payment switch connecting banks , ATMs, POS devices, and mobile money.●Eswatini - Eswatini Payment Switch, ensuring real-time interoperability across banks and non-bank PSPs.●CEMAC Region - A regional interoperable switch covering six Central African states (Cameroon, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Chad).PayLogic's technology is also deployed in private sector switches and financial infrastructure across emerging markets, reinforcing its role as a specialist in delivering secure, scalable, and interoperable payment platforms across emerging markets and beyond.PayLogic StatementMohamed Mekouar, Executive Chairman of PayLogic, commented:“The successful go-live of the National Payment Switch in Comoros reflects PayLogic's commitment to advancing secure and interoperable payment infrastructure across emerging markets. By partnering with central banks and financial institutions, we help deliver systems that drive inclusion, efficiency, and long-term financial innovation.”Media ContactPayLogic - Corporate CommunicationsEmail: ... | Phone: +212 522 88 88 88 (Casablanca HQ)About PayLogicPayLogic is a global provider of payment technology solutions, specializing in national and regional payment systems, digital financial infrastructure, and interoperable platforms. The Company partners with central banks and financial institutions across Africa and emerging markets to deliver secure, scalable systems that advance financial inclusion and support economic growth.

Tachfin El Kendoussi

PayLogic

+1 980-300-9809

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.