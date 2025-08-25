PayLogic Deploys Digital Payment Platform for Banque Congolaise de l'Habitat

PayLogic deploys end-to-end digital payment platform for Banque Congolaise de l'Habitat, boosting card, switch & gateway services in Congo.

CASABLANCA, MOROCCO, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PayLogic Deploys Digital Payment Platform for Banque Congolaise de l'HabitatPayLogic, a leading global provider of electronic payment technology, today announced the ongoing deployment of its end‐to‐end payment platform at Banque Congolaise de l'Habitat (BCH), the Congo's universal housing bank. The project covers all critical components: card issuance, acquiring services, card management, and an integrated payments gateway.PayLogic's flagship solution, PayWay, offers modular functionality including ATM and POS switching, instant card personalization, merchant acquiring, fraud management, and international gateway capabilities-all tailored for interoperability and compliance.The platform enables BCH to provide customers with secure, scalable and streamlined digital payment services, enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency.In a statement, Mohamed Mekouar, Executive Chairman of PayLogic, said:“Our collaboration with Banque Congolaise de l'Habitat reflects PayLogic's commitment to empowering financial institutions across Africa with reliable, interoperable payment infrastructures. The platform we have delivered to BCH is designed to foster inclusive access to digital financial services and support the bank's mission of financing housing and property development. This deployment is a major milestone in achieving the empowered presence of Paylogic in Congo.”This latest deployment builds on PayLogic's expanding footprint in Africa: the company is referenced in over 50 countries and has delivered interoperable payment solutions to central banks, regional institutions, fintechs, and microfinance entities across the continent. PayLogic's modular architecture supports ISO 20022 messaging, open banking APIs, and multi‐scheme switching capabilities.About PayLogicFounded in 2010 and headquartered in Casablanca, PayLogic is a trusted provider of payment switching, instant issuing, card management, digital banking, and fraud prevention technologies. The company serves banks, central banks, fintechs, and financial institutions in emerging markets, delivering compliant, scalable, and secure infrastructure tailored to regional needs.About Banque Congolaise de l'Habitat (BCH)Banque Congolaise de l'Habitat is a universal bank focused on housing finance and real estate development in Congo. Through its branch network and digital channels, BCH provides credit, savings, card services, and cross-border payment options to individuals and enterprises at bch.

Tachfin El Kendoussi

PayLogic

+16138169055 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.