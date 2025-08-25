India Watch Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis And Forecast 2025-2033
The India watch market reached a value of USD 6.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2033 , registering a CAGR of 5.1% during 2025–2033 . The market is being driven by rising fashion consciousness, growing disposable incomes, and increasing penetration of smart and luxury watches among urban consumers.
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 6.4 billion
Forecast (2033): USD 10.2 billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 5.1%
Rising demand for smart and hybrid watches among tech-savvy consumers
Increasing preference for luxury and branded watches in urban regions
Growing online retail channels facilitating wider market access
How AI is Transforming the Watch Market in India
AI technologies are increasingly embedded into smart and hybrid watches, redefining user experiences:
-
Personalized health and fitness tracking using AI-driven analytics
AI-enabled notifications, reminders, and predictive suggestions
Smart battery and performance optimization based on usage patterns
AI-powered virtual assistants and voice commands enhancing usability
Integration with mobile apps and IoT ecosystems for a connected lifestyle
Key Market Trends and Drivers
-
Rising disposable incomes: Expanding middle class fueling luxury and branded watch demand
Fashion and lifestyle influence: Watches as style statements, boosting premium segments
Smartwatch penetration: Integration of health monitoring, connectivity, and notifications
E-commerce growth: Increasing online purchases and digital marketing boosting accessibility
Retail expansion: Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities witnessing rising demand for watches
Market Segmentation
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
-
Type Insights:
-
Quartz
Mechanical
-
Low-Range
Mid-Range
Luxury
-
Online Retail Stores
Offline Retail Stores
-
Men
Women
Unisex
-
South India
North India
Central and West India
East India
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Latest Developments in the Industry
-
In 2025, Titan launched a new range of hybrid smartwatches combining traditional analog designs with AI-powered fitness and connectivity features.
Fossil Group expanded its retail footprint in India by opening 50 new stores across metro and tier-2 cities in 2024–2025.
AI-enabled smartwatch adoption in India crossed 15% in 2024, led by health-conscious urban consumers, accelerating integration of smart features in daily wearables.
