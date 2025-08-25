India Watch Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis And Forecast 2025-2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group)The India watch market reached a value ofand is expected to reach, registering a. The market is being driven by rising fashion consciousness, growing disposable incomes, and increasing penetration of smart and luxury watches among urban consumers.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 6.4 billion

Forecast (2033): USD 10.2 billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 5.1%

Rising demand for smart and hybrid watches among tech-savvy consumers

Increasing preference for luxury and branded watches in urban regions Growing online retail channels facilitating wider market access

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-watch-market/requestsample

How AI is Transforming the Watch Market in India



AI technologies are increasingly embedded into smart and hybrid watches, redefining user experiences:



Personalized health and fitness tracking using AI-driven analytics

AI-enabled notifications, reminders, and predictive suggestions

Smart battery and performance optimization based on usage patterns

AI-powered virtual assistants and voice commands enhancing usability Integration with mobile apps and IoT ecosystems for a connected lifestyle

Key Market Trends and Drivers



Rising disposable incomes: Expanding middle class fueling luxury and branded watch demand

Fashion and lifestyle influence: Watches as style statements, boosting premium segments

Smartwatch penetration: Integration of health monitoring, connectivity, and notifications

E-commerce growth: Increasing online purchases and digital marketing boosting accessibility Retail expansion: Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities witnessing rising demand for watches

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



Type Insights:



Quartz

Mechanical

Price Range Insights:



Low-Range



Mid-Range

Luxury

Distribution Channel Insights:



Online Retail Stores

Offline Retail Stores

End User Insights:



Men



Women

Unisex

Regional Insights:



South India



North India



Central and West India East India

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Ask an analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=8962&flag=C

Latest Developments in the Industry



In 2025, Titan launched a new range of hybrid smartwatches combining traditional analog designs with AI-powered fitness and connectivity features.

Fossil Group expanded its retail footprint in India by opening 50 new stores across metro and tier-2 cities in 2024–2025. AI-enabled smartwatch adoption in India crossed 15% in 2024, led by health-conscious urban consumers, accelerating integration of smart features in daily wearables.