Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Watch Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis And Forecast 2025-2033

2025-08-25 05:15:15
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) India Watch Market Overview
The India watch market reached a value of USD 6.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2033 , registering a CAGR of 5.1% during 2025–2033 . The market is being driven by rising fashion consciousness, growing disposable incomes, and increasing penetration of smart and luxury watches among urban consumers.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 6.4 billion
  • Forecast (2033): USD 10.2 billion
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 5.1%
  • Rising demand for smart and hybrid watches among tech-savvy consumers
  • Increasing preference for luxury and branded watches in urban regions
  • Growing online retail channels facilitating wider market access

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-watch-market/requestsample

How AI is Transforming the Watch Market in India
AI technologies are increasingly embedded into smart and hybrid watches, redefining user experiences:

  • Personalized health and fitness tracking using AI-driven analytics
  • AI-enabled notifications, reminders, and predictive suggestions
  • Smart battery and performance optimization based on usage patterns
  • AI-powered virtual assistants and voice commands enhancing usability
  • Integration with mobile apps and IoT ecosystems for a connected lifestyle

Key Market Trends and Drivers

  • Rising disposable incomes: Expanding middle class fueling luxury and branded watch demand
  • Fashion and lifestyle influence: Watches as style statements, boosting premium segments
  • Smartwatch penetration: Integration of health monitoring, connectivity, and notifications
  • E-commerce growth: Increasing online purchases and digital marketing boosting accessibility
  • Retail expansion: Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities witnessing rising demand for watches

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

  • Type Insights:
    • Quartz
    • Mechanical
  • Price Range Insights:
    • Low-Range
    • Mid-Range
    • Luxury
  • Distribution Channel Insights:
    • Online Retail Stores
    • Offline Retail Stores
  • End User Insights:
    • Men
    • Women
    • Unisex
  • Regional Insights:
    • South India
    • North India
    • Central and West India
    • East India

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Ask an analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=8962&flag=C

Latest Developments in the Industry

  • In 2025, Titan launched a new range of hybrid smartwatches combining traditional analog designs with AI-powered fitness and connectivity features.
  • Fossil Group expanded its retail footprint in India by opening 50 new stores across metro and tier-2 cities in 2024–2025.
  • AI-enabled smartwatch adoption in India crossed 15% in 2024, led by health-conscious urban consumers, accelerating integration of smart features in daily wearables.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

