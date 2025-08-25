Mali Chamber Of Mines President To Speak At African Mining Week (AMW) 2025

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

Fousseni Togola, President of the Chamber of Mines of Mali, will participate as a speaker at the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) - Africa's premier gathering for mining stakeholders.

Togola will feature in the Unlocking Value: Scaling Up Gold Refining and Processing in Africa panel, where he is expected to highlight efforts by Mali to expand gold production and drive economic growth through local value addition.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting ... .

As Africa's second-largest gold producer, Mali is taking bold steps to sustain and grow its mining sector, collaborating with global investors on exploration, production maximization and infrastructure development. In July 2025, the country granted a permit for Canada's B2Gold to begin underground mining at the Fekola Mine. The project will boost Mali's output by 25,000 to 35,000 ounces annually. Similarly, Canada's Robex Resources and Australia's Toubani Resources finalized agreements with Mali to kickstart the construction of new gold production facilities.

As the leading platform for advancing local beneficiation strategies, AMW represents the ideal venue for Togola to outline Mali's value addition roadmap. In July 2025, the country began constructing a gold refinery in partnership with Russia. With a capacity of 200 tons per year, the facility is expected to increase Mali's revenue from monetization of value-added products and processing of gold from regional producers. Mali has also introduced five new funding facilities aimed at boosting investment across key areas of the mining sector. These include empowering small-scale miners, advancing geological research and exploration and improving the transport and energy infrastructure essential for mining operations. Against this backdrop, AMW presents a strategic platform for Togola to engage global investors and spotlight emerging opportunities within the country's burgeoning gold industry.

