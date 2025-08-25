403
ASICS Expands Marathon Portfolio With Official Partnership At NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) August 25th, 2025: ASICS, the global Japanese sportswear brand, in association with Hyderabad Runners Society (HRS), proudly powered every stride at NMDC's Hyderabad Marathon 2025, which concluded today. Held on 23rd and 24th August, the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2025 served as the biggest running stage in Telangana's capital, where ASICS brought its world-class performance gear to marathoners and enthusiasts alike. As the Sports Goods partner, ASICS marked a significant step towards building a PAN-India running circuit through the association while strengthening its presence across key marathon cities.
In line with its commitment to performance and innovation, ASICS curated a dedicated merchandise range that was available at the SportExpo at Hitex Exhibition Centre held on 22nd and 23rd August. At the forefront was the iconic GEL-KAYANOTM 32, a legacy stability shoe trusted by runners worldwide for over three decades. Powered by ASICS' cutting-edge 4D GUIDANCE SYSTEMTM and Pure GELTM technology, it delivers unrivalled support and cushioning across every mile. Complementing the footwear are ASICS' high-performance apparel and accessories, including the ultra-light ROAD Seamless SS Top, ROAD 5in Shorts, breathable Mesh Cap, and PED 3P Socks, each made to help runners stay cool, dry, and focused on the finish line.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South ASIA, said,“India's sports market is witnessing exponential growth, with marathons contributing nearly 24% to this surge. With such promising potential, our goal is to keep expanding our presence in the performance running category. Partnering with the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2025 marked a key milestone in this journey enhancing our brand visibility and strengthening our connection with the growing community of runners across the country.”
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajesh Vetcha, Race Director, NMDC Hyderabad Marathon, said“The 14th edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon has set new benchmarks with over 28,000 runners and the presence of international elites. It has driven a larger purpose for not just society and the spirit of this city but for the environment as well. Each year, our focus is on making the marathon more impactful, and this time we've integrated global standards with meaningful charity collaborations and enhanced runner experiences. It was a delight for us to have ASICS as the Sports Goods Partner whose expertise significantly elevated the scale and professionalism of the event. We are proud to witness growth of the marathon into one of India's most anticipated running festivals.”
ASICS has been a proud partner of some of India's most prestigious running events from the TATA Mumbai Marathon and New Delhi Marathon to Bengaluru's TCS World 10K. With it's first-ever collaboration with the Hyderabad Runners Society (HRS), ASICS further strengthens its commitment to India's growing running ecosystem. By empowering athletes of all levels with innovation-driven gear and world-class performance wear, the brand continues to champion the spirit of movement. This momentum has fostered thriving running communities across India year after year and will continue to inspire more people to embrace the transformative power of movement.
About ASICS:
Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning 'A Sound Mind in a Sound Body' is an old Latin phrase from which ASICS is derived and the fundamental platform on which the brand still stands. The company was founded in 1949, more than 70 years ago by Kihachiro Onitsuka and is now a leading designer and manufacturer of running shoes, as well as athletic and SportStyle-inspired footwear, apparel, and accessories.
