King Departs For Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 25 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II departed on Monday on a state visit to Uzbekistan, which will be followed by an official visit to Kazakhstan.
His Majesty is scheduled to hold talks with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Samarkand, and will witness the signing of cooperation agreements and protocols between the governments of Jordan and Uzbekistan.
In Astana, the King is due to meet with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and to witness the signing of memorandums of understanding and cooperation agreements.
His Majesty is also expected to attend the closing session of the Kazakhstan-Jordan Business Forum.
His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.
