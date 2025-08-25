Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
King Departs For Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan

King Departs For Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan


2025-08-25 05:07:55
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug. 25 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II departed on Monday on a state visit to Uzbekistan, which will be followed by an official visit to Kazakhstan.
His Majesty is scheduled to hold talks with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Samarkand, and will witness the signing of cooperation agreements and protocols between the governments of Jordan and Uzbekistan.
In Astana, the King is due to meet with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and to witness the signing of memorandums of understanding and cooperation agreements.
His Majesty is also expected to attend the closing session of the Kazakhstan-Jordan Business Forum.
His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.

MENAFN25082025000117011021ID1109970601

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search