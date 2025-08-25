Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrgyzstan Eases Rules For Temporary Import Of Unregistered Medicines

2025-08-25 05:07:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 26. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved new rules for compiling and managing a special list of medicines and medical devices that can be temporarily imported and used without state registration, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz government.

The regulation is aimed at simplifying procedures for bringing in essential medicines and equipment that are not officially registered in Kyrgyzstan or have not been supplied to the country for more than six months.

Officials say the move is necessary to respond quickly to shortages of vital medicines and medical devices. By allowing temporary use of unregistered products, the government hopes to ensure patients have access to treatment during emergencies or critical shortages.

According to the new rules, medicines and devices can be included on the list if there are no registered alternatives available in the country, or if imports of registered products have been absent for over six months. Applications will be reviewed by a special commission under the Ministry of Health.

