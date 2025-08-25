Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan's JICA Supports Kyrgyz Plans For Geothermal Resort Cluster

2025-08-25 05:07:33
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 25 . The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has offered to help Kyrgyzstan develop a geothermal resort cluster by sharing its research on the Issyk-Kul region to support the projects, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Tourism Development Support Fund.

The announcement came during a meeting between Daniyar Kosumbaev, President of the Tourism Development Support Fund, and representatives of JICA.

The sides discussed Kyrgyzstan's participation in an international tourism exhibition in Japan and explored new joint projects to improve the country's tourism infrastructure.

Kosumbaev highlighted Kyrgyzstan's interest in increasing tourist exchanges, particularly attracting more Japanese visitors. The Fund also expressed appreciation for the support of the Japanese government through JICA and acknowledged its contribution to the development of tourism in Kyrgyzstan.

JICA is the biggest bilateral development aid organization in the world, playing a significant role as official development assistance for Japan.

JICA serves as Japan's ODA's "one-stop shop," offering a variety of services such as grants, financing and investment, volunteers, technical cooperation, and private sector partnerships. As one of the world's largest bilateral aid agencies, JICA operates in more than 150 countries and regions and has approximately 90 overseas offices.

