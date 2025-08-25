Japan's JICA Supports Kyrgyz Plans For Geothermal Resort Cluster
The announcement came during a meeting between Daniyar Kosumbaev, President of the Tourism Development Support Fund, and representatives of JICA.
The sides discussed Kyrgyzstan's participation in an international tourism exhibition in Japan and explored new joint projects to improve the country's tourism infrastructure.
Kosumbaev highlighted Kyrgyzstan's interest in increasing tourist exchanges, particularly attracting more Japanese visitors. The Fund also expressed appreciation for the support of the Japanese government through JICA and acknowledged its contribution to the development of tourism in Kyrgyzstan.
JICA is the biggest bilateral development aid organization in the world, playing a significant role as official development assistance for Japan.
JICA serves as Japan's ODA's "one-stop shop," offering a variety of services such as grants, financing and investment, volunteers, technical cooperation, and private sector partnerships. As one of the world's largest bilateral aid agencies, JICA operates in more than 150 countries and regions and has approximately 90 overseas offices.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment