Prime Minister Of Norway Arrives In Kyiv

Prime Minister Of Norway Arrives In Kyiv


2025-08-25 05:07:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, announced this on Telegram and posted a video from the capital's railway station.

"Together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, we met the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre", he said.

According to Yermak, "it is important for us to feel the support of real allies. Norway is always close to our people, significantly helps the defenders, and we appreciate this reliable solidarity".

