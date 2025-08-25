Prime Minister Of Norway Arrives In Kyiv
"Together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, we met the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre", he said.
According to Yermak, "it is important for us to feel the support of real allies. Norway is always close to our people, significantly helps the defenders, and we appreciate this reliable solidarity".Read also: Canada to help attract private investors for Ukraine's reconstruction
As reported by Ukrinform, Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister of Finance of Germany, Lars Klingbeil, arrived in Kyiv and assured further unwavering support for Ukraine.
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment