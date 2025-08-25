Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Human Remains Discovered In Liberated Ağdərə District

2025-08-25 05:07:16
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Skeletal remains resembling human bones have been discovered in a forested area of the Ağdərə district, Azernews reports.

Law enforcement officers were dispatched to the site, and an investigation has been launched to determine the origin of the remains.

Ağdərə is among the regions of Garabagh that suffered most during the conflict. The district was liberated from Armenian occupation in 2023.

The discovery underscores the grim legacy of the wars. More than 4,000 Azerbaijanis went missing during the First Garabagh War, and Baku has been making every effort to clarify the fate of these individuals. However, Armenia continues to avoid cooperation on this issue, despite repeated calls from Azerbaijan and international organizations.

Since the Second Garabagh War, several mass and individual graves have been uncovered in liberated territories, shedding light on the scale of wartime atrocities. The newly found remains in Ağdərə are now part of ongoing efforts to identify the missing and provide answers to families who have waited decades for closure.

