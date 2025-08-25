Over 1.2 M Foreign Visitors Arrived In Azerbaijan In 1St Half Of Year
More than 1.2 million foreign nationals and stateless persons visited Azerbaijan in the first six months of this year, according to data released by the State Tourism Agency, Azernews reports.
The monthly breakdown is as follows:
January – 177,700 visitors
February – 166,000 visitors
March – 169,500 visitors
April – 227,800 visitors
May – 244,100 visitors
June – 237,500 visitors
The consistent growth in tourist numbers highlights Azerbaijan's increasing appeal as a travel destination in the region. The State Tourism Agency is expected to release further insights into the demographics and countries of origin of the visitors later this year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment