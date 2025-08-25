New DOST Center Opens In Kalbajar To Provide Social Services

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

A new DOST (Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security) center has officially started operating in the Kalbajar district, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population announced, Azernews reports.

The center aims to provide residents returning to Kalbajar with convenient access to a wide range of government social services.

According to the Ministry, the new facility enables the delivery of social services through a modern, transparent, and efficient “one-stop-shop” system designed to ensure high levels of citizen satisfaction.

The Kalbajar DOST center has been designed in a modern architectural style, featuring elements of mobility and modular construction to meet the needs of the relocated population.

The center will also offer employment services, and representatives of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) will be on-site to provide support. It is expected to serve up to 120 citizens per day.