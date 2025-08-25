403
Justice Minister's Meeting With Lawyers Highlights Shared Will For Justice
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Lawyers Society Secretary Khaled Al-Suwaifan affirmed on Monday that the open meeting between Minister of Justice Nasser Al-Sumait and lawyers was not routine, but rather a shared commitment to strengthening justice and facilitating legal work.
In a statement to KUNA, Al-Suwaifan said that the society, through the vision of the lawyer, sought to be a genuine partner in the legal reform process, launching the Legislative Renaissance Initiative with over 90 proposed laws.
He explained that these proposals included significant reforms such as amending the Law of Advocacy, the Law of Documentation, economic courts regulations, and Civil Procedure amendments, reflecting professional aspirations, serving justice, and aligning with contemporary legal developments.
Al-Suwaifan noted that the Minister of Justice showed cooperation and clear seriousness on every issue raised, particularly in legislative drafting, ensuring compatibility with current needs, and expediting the modernization of litigation through digital transformation and procedural simplification.
He emphasized that this meeting constituted a founding milestone for a new phase of structured institutional cooperation, embodied in signing a pioneering cooperation protocol, not just procedural, but a strategic framework for genuine partnership to advance legal efficiency.
He added that what was achieved reflects shared conviction that justice is only consolidated through integration of roles between the Ministry of Justice and the Lawyers Society, with lawyers as essential partners whose voices must be included in reforms.
Al-Suwaifan affirmed the Lawyers Society's commitment to remain steadfast in its mission to serve both the nation and profession, engaging in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice, removing obstacles before lawyers, and reinforcing law supremacy nationwide.
The Ministry of Justice and Kuwait Lawyers Society signed a cooperation protocol Sunday, making the society a professional and societal partner in comprehensive reform projects, legislative modernization efforts, and institutional justice development, coinciding with an open lawyers' forum. (end)
