11 Deaths Reported In Gaza Due To Occupation's Starvation Policy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- Health authorities in Gaza announced on Monday that 11 people, including two children, died in the past 24 hours due to severe malnutrition, highlighting the continuing humanitarian crisis affecting thousands of vulnerable residents across the territory.
A press statement indicated that the total number of victims from famine and malnutrition has now reached 300, including 117 children, underscoring the growing severity of the situation and the urgent need for humanitarian aid and international attention.
Israeli occupation forces have maintained a blockade and closed crossings since March 2, causing food and medical shortages, while international reports warn that famine could spread to Deir Al-Balah and Khan Younis governorates by the end of September. (end)
