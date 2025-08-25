403
Nishat Theft: Rs16l Gold Missing, Owner's Son Among 3 Held
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A theft incident has been reported from Gupkar Mohalla Nishat in Srinagar outskirts, where gold worth 16 lakhs was stolen from the house of two brothers.
Local sources said the house belongs to Muhammad Aslam Lone and his younger brother Rahil Gulzar. At the time of the incident, there was nobody at home except the son of the house owner and his two friends.
According to police, one of the friends is a suspended government employee who had earlier been accused in a theft case. The trio has been detained for questioning in connection with the incident.
Reports suggest that gold ornaments worth around 16 lakh rupees along with some cash have gone missing. Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway. [KNT]
