From Owls To Fireflies, Kathleen Welton's Be WHOO You Are Shines A Light On Being True To Yourself

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Be WHOO You Are" follows Ollie the Owl's journey to discover his true purpose. Ollie begins his day peeking from the safety of his tree, wondering, "Who will I be? WHOO?" As he takes in the gentle breeze and the beauty of nature, he notices friends like Betty the Bunny, busy bees, playful squirrels, beavers building dams, and otters splashing in the sun. Each encounter sparks ideas, but none feel quite right.

Ollie's self-discovery takes a turn when Betty loses her way while chasing a butterfly. She's frightened and unsure how to get home before nightfall. Determined to help, Ollie resolves to follow his heart. With the help of a glowing firefly, together, they venture into the night, and Ollie uses his bright eyes, courage, and determination to overcome his fears and guide Betty safely home.

By helping Betty, Ollie recognizes some of his natural strengths: kindness, listening, and helping others in need. The experience teaches him that he doesn't need to imitate others to have value. He is already exactly "WHOO" he is meant to be.

Through gentle rhymes and colorful scenes, the book encourages young readers to embrace their unique selves, follow their hearts, and offer kindness to others.

"Be WHOO You Are"

By Kathleen Welton

ISBN: 9781665776752 (softcover); 9781665776769 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing , Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Kathleen Welton is an award-winning writer and publishing professional whose work celebrates beaches, birds and wildlife while championing a sustainable future. A Stanford graduate with degrees in English and Italian literature, she has held leadership roles at Dow Jones-Irwin, Dearborn Trade, IDG Books, H&R Block, the American Bar Association and aka Associates. She also earned a Feature Film Writing Certificate from UCLA Extension and is pursuing studies at Loyola University Chicago's School of Environmental Sustainability. Her current projects include picture books and novels based on her screenplays. To learn more, please visit .

