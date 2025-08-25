From Owls To Fireflies, Kathleen Welton's Be WHOO You Are Shines A Light On Being True To Yourself
Ollie's self-discovery takes a turn when Betty loses her way while chasing a butterfly. She's frightened and unsure how to get home before nightfall. Determined to help, Ollie resolves to follow his heart. With the help of a glowing firefly, together, they venture into the night, and Ollie uses his bright eyes, courage, and determination to overcome his fears and guide Betty safely home.
By helping Betty, Ollie recognizes some of his natural strengths: kindness, listening, and helping others in need. The experience teaches him that he doesn't need to imitate others to have value. He is already exactly "WHOO" he is meant to be.
Through gentle rhymes and colorful scenes, the book encourages young readers to embrace their unique selves, follow their hearts, and offer kindness to others.
"Be WHOO You Are"
By Kathleen Welton
ISBN: 9781665776752 (softcover); 9781665776769 (electronic)
Available at Archway Publishing , Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Kathleen Welton is an award-winning writer and publishing professional whose work celebrates beaches, birds and wildlife while championing a sustainable future. A Stanford graduate with degrees in English and Italian literature, she has held leadership roles at Dow Jones-Irwin, Dearborn Trade, IDG Books, H&R Block, the American Bar Association and aka Associates. She also earned a Feature Film Writing Certificate from UCLA Extension and is pursuing studies at Loyola University Chicago's School of Environmental Sustainability. Her current projects include picture books and novels based on her screenplays. To learn more, please visit .
General Inquiries:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Ashley Fletcher
[email protected]
SOURCE Archway Publishing
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment