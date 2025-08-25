Supreme Court Stays Firs Against CSDC Co-Director Sanjay Kumar Over Voter Turnout Data Post

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Supreme Court on Monday granted psephologist Sanjay Kumar protection from arrest in connection with two FIRs filed by the Election Commission, which accused him of sharing misinformation about Maharashtra's electoral rolls on social media.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice N V Anjaria took note of the submissions of senior advocate Vivek Tankha and lawyer Sumeer Sodhi that the FIRs have been lodged despite the public apology issued by the psephologist, PTI reported.

Also Read: Why is Election Commission silent on voter additions in Maharashtra? asks Gaurav Gogoi amid 'vote chori' ro

“Issue notice. In the meantime, there shall be no coercive action,” the CJI said.

Kumar, co-director of Lokniti at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), has approached the top court seeking the quashing of two FIRs lodged against him in Maharashtra.

The FIRs accused him of spreading misinformation related to Maharashtra's electoral rolls through posts on social media platform X.

Earlier in a post on X, he said,“I sincerely apologize for the tweets posted regarding Maharashtra elections. Error occurred while comparing data of 2024 LS and 2024 AS. The data in row was misread by our Data team. The tweet has since been removed. I had no intention of dispersing any form of misinformation.”

An FIR was registered against Kumar on a complaint lodged by the tehsildar of Ramtek, a senior police officer told PTI on August 20.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi says children now telling him 'vote chor, gaddi chhodd', slams govt over Bihar SI

He was booked under sections 175 (False statement in connection with an election), 353 (1) B (Statements conducting to public mischief), 212 (providing false information to a public servant), and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

(This is a developing story)

(With inputs from PTI)