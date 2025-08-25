'How Much Money Is Enough?' Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma's Answer On Kapil Sharma's Show Shocks Netizens

MENAFN - Live Mint) Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma appeared in the latest episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' along with other startup founders, including Aman Gupta from boAt, Mama Earth's Ghazal Alagh, and Oyo founder Riteish Agarwal. While answering a question by the show's host, Kapil Sharma, Vijay Shekhar Sharma mentioned that a monthly income of 1-2 lakh is sufficient for basic expenses.

Kapil asked the Paytm CEO,“Zindagi jeene ke liye aapko kya lagta hai? Kitna paisa kaafi hota hai? (How much money do you think is enough to live?)”

Replying to Kapil Sharma's question on the Paytm CEO said,“Zindagi jeene ke liye toh mujhe lagta hai ki genuinely jitna aapko khana peena aur normal kapde ke liye hota hai matlab ₹1-2 lakh mahine se zyada kya zindagi ki zaroorat hai (Genuinely I think, all you need is enough money to meet your basic expenses. A lakh or two per month is enough. What else do you need to live?)"

Reacting to Vijay Shekhar Sharma's statement, Kapil joked,“Toh utna rakh ke aap baaki hume Paytm kar denge (So could you keep that much and Paytm the rest to us?)”

Netizens react

His statement shocked social media user , sparking reactions from netizens who expressed their financial struggles in contrast to this view.

One of the users said,“Aaj samajh aa raha h kitna gareeb hu mai (Now I know why I am poor).”

“1-2 lakh mahina ? 🥲 log itna pesa kma rhe hai or mujhe sham ko uth k jana hai 20,000 ki nokri k liye ( ₹1-2 lakh a month? People earn that much and I have to go in the evening to get a ₹20,000 job),” added another.

One of the users noted,“15000 me pura family chaltha hai middle class ka India me. ( In ₹15,000, an entire family survives in India.)”

“Ek do 1-2 lakh mahine.. bhai yaha koi 10000 to 15000 mahine mein bhi us bhagwan ka shukar kr raha ( ₹1-2 lakh a month? Here somebody who earns ₹10,000-15,000 is thanking God),” said another user.