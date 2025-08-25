Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Was Former VP Dhankhar Planning Coup Against Modi Govt? Amit Shah Replies


2025-08-25 05:01:43
Union Home Minister Amit Shah dismissed all talk of a 'coup plot' by former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. He called the rumors baseless and urged critics not to sensationalize Dhankhar's resignation, which the opposition claims came under pressure.

