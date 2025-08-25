SC Pauses Sedition Proceedings Against Ashoka University Professor Over Op Sindoor Post

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed proceedings against Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who faces two police cases for a controversial social media Facebook post on Operation Sindoor. The bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi also told Haryana Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) that it can't frame charges against Mahmudabad till the next hearing and cognizance of chargesheet shall not be taken for now.

Mahmudabad was arrested in May for a social media post on the government's choice of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh for Operation Sindoor briefings.

The Supreme Court granted him bail days later with conditions; he will not write any article or online post or deliver any speech related to the case, he won't comment on the April 22 Pahalgam attack or Operation Sindoor, and he will surrender his passport.

The bench then relaxed the professor's bail conditions and allowed him to write posts, articles and express any opinion except on the sub judice case. Mahmudabad was charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 152 (acts endangering sovereignty or unity and integrity of India), 353 (statements conducing to public mischief), 79 (deliberate actions aimed at insulting the modesty of a woman) and 196 (1) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion).

Mahmudabad, in his clarification to the court, had earlier said that his remarks had been misinterpreted. He explained that his intention was to criticize aggressive, war-mongering rhetoric and to emphasize the importance of protecting all Indian citizens, especially minorities, during conflicts. He also expressed his support for the Indian military's measured and professional conduct, while strongly condemning terrorism and Pakistan's actions. Mahmudabad had pointed out that while right-wing groups were praising the woman officer's role, the same groups were silent on incidents like mob lynching and the bulldozing of homes.