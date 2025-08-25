Why Congress Suspended Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Despite No Formal Complaint
Thiruvananthapuram: Congress has suspended Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil from its primary membership following serious discussions within the party over allegations of a sexual nature against him. Detailed discussions took place within the party, and the leadership spoke with women leaders. A decision was reached that there would not be any further inquiry as no complaint has been registered.
Although no formal complaint or evidence has been submitted to the party, it was unanimously agreed that the gravest possible action should be taken in light of the seriousness of the situation. Even those who opposed demanding his resignation supported the move to suspend him from party membership.
According to sources, Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan took a strong stand that Rahul Mamkootamthil has severely damaged the Congress and was no longer needed in the team. Women leaders publicly stated that Rahul MLA should resign and senior leaders demanded his immediate resignation as MLA. However, the leadership feared that the BJP would win in light of the allegations if a bypoll was to be conducted now. Responding to criticism from opponents calling for Rahul's resignation, Congress pointed to its consistent approach in handling similar allegations in the past. The leadership clarified that no internal investigation has been launched, as there is no formal complaint or supporting evidence before the party.
With Rahul Mamkootathil removed from the Congress parliamentary party, the leadership stated there is no obligation to protect or defend him in the Assembly. A final decision on whether to request a change in his seat in the Assembly will be made after consultations with the United Democratic Front (UDF). The party also made it clear that, following his suspension, it holds no responsibility to support or represent him in the Palakkad constituency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment