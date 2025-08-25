Why Congress Suspended Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Despite No Formal Complaint

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress has suspended Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil from its primary membership following serious discussions within the party over allegations of a sexual nature against him. Detailed discussions took place within the party, and the leadership spoke with women leaders. A decision was reached that there would not be any further inquiry as no complaint has been registered.

Although no formal complaint or evidence has been submitted to the party, it was unanimously agreed that the gravest possible action should be taken in light of the seriousness of the situation. Even those who opposed demanding his resignation supported the move to suspend him from party membership.

According to sources, Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan took a strong stand that Rahul Mamkootamthil has severely damaged the Congress and was no longer needed in the team. Women leaders publicly stated that Rahul MLA should resign and senior leaders demanded his immediate resignation as MLA. However, the leadership feared that the BJP would win in light of the allegations if a bypoll was to be conducted now. Responding to criticism from opponents calling for Rahul's resignation, Congress pointed to its consistent approach in handling similar allegations in the past. The leadership clarified that no internal investigation has been launched, as there is no formal complaint or supporting evidence before the party.

With Rahul Mamkootathil removed from the Congress parliamentary party, the leadership stated there is no obligation to protect or defend him in the Assembly. A final decision on whether to request a change in his seat in the Assembly will be made after consultations with the United Democratic Front (UDF). The party also made it clear that, following his suspension, it holds no responsibility to support or represent him in the Palakkad constituency.