Bengaluru: After Chinnaswamy's Women's World Cup Snub, Sree Kanteerava Stadium Lands In AFC Asian Cup 2027 Row

Bengaluru sports fans are reeling from a double blow. Just days after the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium was dropped as a venue for next month's Women's ODI World Cup due to“unforeseen circumstances”, the city's footballing fortress - the Sree Kanteerava Stadium - has now been ruled out as a host for India's AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier against Singapore.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) had zeroed in on the Kanteerava to stage India's must-win home clash on October 14. But the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) refused clearance following an inspection, forcing the AIFF to scramble for alternatives reportedly in Goa and Shillong.

Aslam Khan: 'We hosted SAFF Cup'

Speaking exclusively to Asianet Suvarna News, Karnataka State Football Federation Deputy Secretary and former international footballer Aslam Khan said,“The Kanteerava Stadium, which serves as a multi-purpose venue, is currently maintained by the state government along with BFC. However, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has announced that the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers cannot be hosted here due to prior commitments and scheduling conflicts at the stadium."

“We have successfully hosted the SAFF Cup tournament in the past,” Khan added.

His remarks capture the frustration of local organisers who argue that the stadium has handled big tournaments before, but still finds itself excluded from India's biggest football assignment of the year.

Scheduling issues or poor pitch?

Behind the scenes, though, another picture is emerging. A senior AIFF official revealed that the AFC's match commissioner had flagged“several concerns” with the venue.

“The pitch is not in good condition, and a lot of other factors are also not favourable to host an international match,” the official was quoted as saying in a TOI report. The report also pointed out that with Bengaluru FC pausing operations, the club no longer manages the ground's upkeep for high-level matches, leaving the facility“found wanting”.

That puts Aslam Khan's explanation of“scheduling conflicts” in contrast with the AFC's emphasis on playing conditions. The truth, it appears, lies somewhere between overbooked calendars and underprepared turf.

The timing couldn't be worse

For Indian football, the timing of the snub is particularly painful. The Blue Tigers, bottom of their qualifying group with just one point from two matches, face group leaders Singapore in what could be a do-or-die clash. Khalid Jamil, newly appointed as head coach, begins his tenure with an away tie on October 9 before the return leg on October 14 - a fixture now displaced from Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the optics are damaging for Karnataka. Within a span of weeks, both its marquee stadiums - Chinnaswamy for cricket and Kanteerava for football - have been deemed unsuitable for international action.

A larger problem of infrastructure?

The ICC's decision to move matches to Navi Mumbai was triggered by KSCA's inability to secure approvals after the chaos of the IPL victory stampede earlier this year. For Kanteerava, it is poor maintenance or scheduling clutter.

For fans, the disappointment is personal. Bengaluru has prided itself as the hub of India's sporting culture, home to iconic nights - from Sunil Chhetri's magic moments to Royal Challengers Bengaluru's electrifying IPL triumphs. Now, with two stadiums losing out, questions are mounting over whether the city's infrastructure is slipping behind its reputation.