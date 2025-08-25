OTT Releases: Metro In Dino To Thunderbolts 7 Movies/Series Releasing This Week

OTT Release: Get ready for a blast of entertainment on OTT between August 25th and 31st. Several new films and web series across various genres are releasing this week. So let's find out which films and web series are included in this list

Directed by Anurag Basu, 'Metro In Dino' will stream on Netflix on August 29th. The film stars Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

You can watch the dark comedy-drama film 'My Dead Friend Joe' on JioCinema from August 28th.

Season 2 of 'My Life with the Walter Boys' will stream on Netflix from August 28th. This 10-episode season is sure to be a hit.

'Songs of Paradise' releases on Prime Video on August 29th. Saba Azad plays the great Kashmiri singer Raj Begum.

'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf' streams on Prime Video from August 27th. The first three episodes will be released on the premiere day itself. It stars Taylor Kitsch, Chris Pratt, Tom Hopper, and Rona-Lee Shimon.

'The Thursday Murder Club' releases on Netflix on August 28th. The film is based on a novel of the same name by Richard Osman.

The action sci-fi film 'Thunderbolts' started streaming on JioCinema from August 27th. The film was released in theaters on April 22, 2025, but didn't perform well at the box office.